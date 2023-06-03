Dua Lipa lambasts Braverman's 'short-sighted and small-minded' talk on migrants

Dua Lipa is pictured on the red carpet at Cannes last month. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Dua Lipa said the government's rhetoric on migration 'hurts' as she described Suella Braverman as 'short-sighted and small-minded' on the issue.

The 'New Rules' singer also said that there will "always be those who think, ‘Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs!’"

Braverman last November described an "invasion" of immigrants on Britain's south coast and warned of "Albanian criminals" arriving on small boats.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Lipa, 27, said of those comments: "Of course it hurt."

Suella Braverman was seen leaving the Cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy

The daughter of Kosovo Albanian parents, Lipa added: "I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city. So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts.

"It’s short-sighted and small-minded, but it’s the way a lot of people think."

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama has described the supposed singling out of Albanians by UK government ministers as "very, very disgraceful".

It comes as the government's flagship Illegal Migration Bill to stem the uptick in small boats making the perilous journey across the Channel faces scrutiny in the House of Lords.

It passed in the House of Commons late in April, with MPs voting 289-230 in favour of the legislation.

The main element of the bill involves relocating prospective asylum seekers and those thought to be illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

Under the policy, those successful in claiming asylum will be housed in the central African country.