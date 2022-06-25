Kate's touching tribute to the 'sacrifice' of Britain's soldiers on Armed Forces Day

New photos of the Duchess of Cambridge have been released. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Daisy Stephens

Kensington Palace has released five new images of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark Armed Forces Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The photographs were taken in November last year when Kate visited Pirbright Training Academy in Surrey and spent time with the 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade at Abingdon Airfield to see first-hand how new recruits and serving personnel are trained.

She also participated in some of the training exercises and spent time speaking to personnel about their experiences in the Army.

Kate also plans to spend time with the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The Duchess took part in training exercises. Picture: Kensington Royal

Kate said she was "honoured" to take part. Picture: Kensington Royal

Sharing the images on the Kensington Royal Twitter, Kate wrote: "Today on #ArmedForcesDay, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past & present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land & in the air, here in the UK and around the world.

"Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

She spoke to the army about how new recruits are trained. Picture: Kensington Royal

The Duchess described the day as "wonderful". Picture: Kensington Royal

"Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits.

"It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy & @RoyalAirForce in due course."