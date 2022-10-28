Duchess of York denies claims she contacted producers of the Crown to give 'inside view' on her character in hit Netflix show

Sarah Ferguson reportedly denied claims she contacted the Crown producers to discuss her portrayal. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Duchess of York has denied claims she made contact with the producers of the Crown to give them "an inside view" of her character, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sarah Ferguson, 63, wanted to partner with Left Bank Pictures on an adaptation of Her Heart for a Compass, her romance novel.

A source told the Mail Online: "She made repeated contact via emails and on the phone. She offered advice and background information and said that she had an inside view which would make her invaluable to the show as a consultant."

Fergie reportedly brought up her experience as a producer of the 2009 film The Young Victoria.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew told a magazine this summer that she wrote to Left Bank Pictures boss Andy Harries to complain about the relative lack of screen time her character has in the hit Netflix show.

She told Town and Country: "Hello! Where is Fergie?!’

She added: ‘I said to him: “Why can’t I help my character?!”’

The wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey, London, UK. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of York has denied the claims. Picture: Getty

She said: "I have watched The Crown and I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellently done. I loved the way they included my wedding.

"I did write to Andy Harries, who produced The Crown, but it was more about the idea of getting Her Heart For A Compass turned into a film or a TV series than it was about my portrayal."

A spokesman for the duchess later rowed back from this claim in a comment supplied to the MailOnline.

Filming on the Crown in August 2021. Picture: Getty

He said: "The Duchess was in contact with Andy Harries, who produces The Crown, last year and they had a discussion about adapting her novel, Her Heart For A Compass, into a TV series.

"They did not discuss The Crown, or any idea of her helping with the series in any way. Such a suggestion was made separately at one point by a mutual friend, but was not progressed by either side."

A source added that the duchess "was thinking she might simply offer some insight into her character and there was certainly no discussion of any fee".

LBC has contacted Left Bank Pictures for comment.

Read more: Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'

The fifth season of the Crown, which chronicles the life of Elizabeth II and her family, is set to be released on Netflix on November 9.

Imelda Staunton plays the Queen, replacing Olivia Colman. Emma Laird Craig plays the Duchess of York.

Read more: ‘Damaging and malicious fiction’: Sir John Major attacks The Crown amid fears over King’s reputation

The series has come under heavy fire for its depiction of key moments, amid claims it has entirely fabricated some scenes.

Producers have added a disclaimer to trailers in a bid to quell the controversy, telling viewers: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."