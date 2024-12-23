Exclusive

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

By Katy Ronkin

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared her new book with LBC for the festive season.

Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods follows the titular characters on a "snow-filled woodland adventure" as they prepare for a festive party.

The charming tale is the first installment of a new series of picture books by the Duchess.

Included in the book is her personal gingerbread recipe, giving readers a chance to make the festive treat themselves.

Flora and Fern go on an adventure to throw a festive party for their friends. Picture: Supplied

She told LBC: "I wrote it because I thought it would be really fun that parents could then try my very own gingerbread recipe...and so the children can feel part of the book."

With a message of sustainability and community, the book reflects the Duchess of York’s commitment to children’s literacy, storytelling, and her passionate advocacy of sustainability.

It will also encourage children to appreciate the natural world around them.

The book will encourage children to appreciate the natural world around them. Picture: Supplied

The Duchess said she wants to leave leaders with a message about 'the power of community."

She added: “I am so thrilled to be working with New Frontier on my brand-new children’s picture book series and I can’t wait for families to meet Flora and Fern and join them on this festive adventure. And I can’t thank Denise Hughes enough for bringing their woodland world to life with the most beautiful illustrations.

Alongside plenty of joy and celebration, I also wanted to leave readers with a message about the power of community and being connected to the world around you – an ethos which is very close to my heart.”

Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods can be purchased at all major booksellers.