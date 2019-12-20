Duke of Edinburgh taken to London hospital for treatment of 'pre-existing condition'

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken to hospital as a 'precaution'. Picture: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh has travelled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, after travelling from London at the start of her traditional Christmas break. Picture: PA

The Duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days. He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

Philip, 98, left Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, for the appointment in London on Friday morning.

The announcement came as the Queen arrived at the Norfolk estate after travelling from the capital on Friday.

This story is being updated