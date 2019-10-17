DUP deliver Brexit bombshell claiming they 'could not support' Johnson's new deal

17 October 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 09:36

The DUP leader and Boris Johnson
The DUP have claimed they "could not support Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal as it stands. Picture: PA

The DUP have claimed they "could not support" Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal over concerns they have about customs and VAT.

The statement from DUP leader, Arlene Foster, and deputy leader, Nigel Dodds, said: "We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government.

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT.

"We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

There was much speculation Mr Boris Johnson would announce a new deal with the EU yesterday following a flurry of crunch talks with the bloc.

More to follow...

