Northern Ireland's deputy FM ‘shocked and devastated’ after Jeffrey Donaldson charged over ‘historic sex offences’

30 March 2024, 15:10

Jeffrey Donaldson has quit over alleged historic sex offences
Jeffrey Donaldson has quit over alleged historic sex offences. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said she is ‘shocked and devastated’ after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stepped down over alleged historic sex offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Victims must always have the best opportunity for justice. This must be fully respected and supported," said Ms Little-Pengelly.

"My thoughts are with those suffering who have put their faith in the criminal justice system.

The DUP said on Good Friday that Jeffrey Donaldson had stepped down as party leader after being charged with historic sex offences.

Donaldson was also suspended from the Northern Irish party with immediate effect.

Emma Little-Pengelly
Emma Little-Pengelly. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the DUP said yesterday : "The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

"In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

"The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader."

Donaldson, 61, led the Northern Irish party from 2021, and has been an MP since 1997. He was knighted in 2016.

Read more: DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson 'charged with historic sex offences' as he steps down as party leader

Read more: DUP endorses deal to restore Northern Ireland's devolved Parliament after crunch talks

Jeffrey Donaldson
Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Getty

Police said earlier that a 61-year-old man had been charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland.

Officers also arrested and charged a 57-year-old woman with aiding abetting additional offences. Officers did not name either the man or the woman.

Police said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.

"A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

Jeffrey Donaldson
Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Getty

"Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Donaldson remains an MP.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons said: "We are aware of the announcement by the police, but will not be commenting on individual cases."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Finley Boden was 10 months old when he was murdered by his parents

Inside horrifying squalor 10-month-old Finley Boden was forced to live in by drug addict parents before his murder

Sir Keir Starmer is right to reclaim the Union Jack

Labour is right to reclaim the Union Jack - here's why

Tusk said war is looming

‘It feels like 1939’: Europe is not ready for looming war with Putin, Poland's PM warns

The death of Camila Gómez has sparked a furious outcry in Mexico

Murder suspect ‘beaten to death in street by mob of protestors’ after girl, 8, killed in Mexico

Several people were taken hostage

Masked man who ‘threatened to blow himself up’ arrested after four people taken hostage in Dutch bar

There are concerns the use of the union flag may alienate ethnic minority voters

Starmer faces backlash from Labour MPs over ‘dominant’ use of union flag in electoral campaign

Smoke billows from the area of an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel on March 23

Several injured after shell explodes near UN observers in southern Lebanon near Israel border

Lizzo is facing multiple lawsuits

Lizzo ‘quits music’ after being ‘constantly dragged’ and ‘lied about’ as she faces harassment lawsuits

Pouria Zeraati has posted a picture of him recovering in hospital

Iranian journalist stabbed 'multiple times' outside London home shares update as police launch counter-terror probe

Greggs has seen an increase in attacks on staff

Greggs staff forced into wearing body cameras after surge in sausage roll thefts and attacks on workers

Daniel Alaby

Heartbreak as boy, 5, who went missing dies after being rescued from the River Thames

Tory MPs have backed a proposal to publish the crime rates of migrant nationalities.

Tory MPs call for migrant nationality crime rates to be put into ‘league table’ in bid to toughen up visa restrictions

The banking group confirmed 48 more branch closures for this year.

NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to shut 48 more branches this year - is your local on the list?

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany break silence after reports of private wedding ceremony to army veteran

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.

King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle

Drivers have been stuck in 20-mile-long queues.

Motorists stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Linda McGarry, mother of George Gilbey, has thanks fans for their support.

George Gilbey’s mum breaks silence on son’s death as she’s ‘taken aback’ by outpouring of love from fans
More than half of NEU members voted in the indicative ballot.

Teaching union members back further strike action over pay in indicative ballot

The photography firm has since apologised.

Photography firm apologises for 'upset caused' after children with complex needs omitted from school photo
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to

Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'
Louis Gossett Jr. has died aged 87

Louis Gossett Jr, first black man to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, dies aged 87

Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson 'charged with historic sex offences' as he steps down as party leader
Russia bombed Ukrainian infrastructure overnight

Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power supplies, with 'energy security under growing threat'
Newry Magistrates' Court

Man, 61, charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland

Drivers queuing in Dover on Friday morning

Holidaymakers hit with 2-hour Dover ferry waits amid strong winds, as 2.6m hit the roads for Good Friday getaway
The attack happened on a train in south London

Teenager charged with attempted murder after south London train stabbing, with victim still in critical condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit