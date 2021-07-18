E-scooter rider, 16, dies after collision with car

18 July 2021, 17:13 | Updated: 18 July 2021, 17:19

Police found the injured 16-year-old in Bromley
Police found the injured 16-year-old in Bromley. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old e-scooter rider died following a collision with a car.

Officers and paramedics found the teenager with serious injuries in Southborough Lane, Bromley, south-east London early on Sunday.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and the e-scooter has also vanished, presumed stolen.

The unnamed teenager was taken to hospital where he died. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop but the vehicle was found later in Bromley.

The 20-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test and remains in custody.

The e-scooter is believed to have been stolen from the scene after officers were unable to find it. An investigation into what happened has been launched.

The Met said a "dark-coloured people carrier type car" was seen in the area and officers would like to speak to the occupants in relation to that part of the investigation.

Dashcam and doorbell footage has also been requested.

Anyone who saw the collision, what happened to the e-scooter or who saw a red Fiat Punto in the area at around 1.20am are asked to call police on 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

