Ealing Hospital tightens security after fake doctor 'injects' patient

20 December 2024, 22:33 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 23:32

A hospital in Ealing has been forced to tighten security after a fake doctor 'injected' a patient with a mystery substance (stock image)
By Lauren Lewis

A hospital in Ealing has been forced to tighten security after a fake doctor 'injected' a patient with a mystery substance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kreuena Zdrafkova, 20, dressed in a white coat and carrying a stethoscope and medical gloves, injected a man with an unknown liquid at a hospital in Ealing on 19 April.

The man was being held in hospital after admitting to either taking, or withdrawing from, drugs and needed medical assistance, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said it took "immediate action" to enhance security measures at the hospital.

Zdrafkova pled guilty to common assault in June and was received a one-year community order which prohibits her from entering an NHS facility without an appointment.

The 20-year-old, who has no medical training, moved to the UK from Bulgaria and has twin boys aged six.

CCTV showed Zdrafkova also talked to paramedic, accessed an ambulance and took pictures of the man's neck and hand.

A member of staff at the hospital said they also saw Zdrafkova examining butterfly needles in the blood room.

The 20-year-old was arrested three days after the event when she returned to the hospital in possession of hospital papers.

Defending, Harry Stallard said Zdrafkova acted "in quite a compassionate and caring way".

"At one point she's got a tissue, as well, and seems to wipe something from his face so certainly there's no evidence of mal-intent or malice towards [him].

"It really is almost living out her dream of being a doctor."

A spokesperson for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said: "We fully supported the police investigation into this highly unusual incident, taking immediate action to support the apprehension of the individual and enhance our security measures."

