Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

The couple have announced they are going to divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Broadcasting couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to divorce after 14 years of marriage together, a spokesperson has announced.

The pair, who married in 2010, confirmed the news through a representative.

A statement read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Northern Irish broadcaster Holmes and English star Langsford, have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

The pair have been presenting together for nearly two decades.

The couple married in 2010. Picture: Getty

Eamonn Holmes was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting. Picture: Alamy

Their wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan, and came 13 years after they began dating.

Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

Their split was first reported by the Sun on Sunday.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, first began presenting together in 2006.

In the 2018 New Year Honours, he became an OBE for services to broadcasting and was congratulated by Langsford, who called him her "darling".