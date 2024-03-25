KFC customers forced to leave east London restaurant mid-meal after officers find rats in kitchen

The store was closed down immediately. Picture: Waltham Forest Council

By Kieran Kelly

A KFC branch in east London has been forced to shut its doors after rats were found in the kitchen by local council officers.

The restaurant was shut down by Waltham Forest Council as it posed “an imminent risk to public health”.

Customers enjoying lunch in the restaurant at the time of the inspection were told to put down their food and leave immediately due to the council's findings.

Health officers discovered “obvious signs of rodents” and rat droppings throughout the branch, including in food storage and preparation areas.

A KFC spokesperson said the restaurant team has "worked hard to improve the restaurant since its closure in August 2022" and confirmed it has had a four-star rating since 2023.

The KFC branch in question. Picture: Waltham Forest Council

Rat droppings were found throughout the branch. Picture: Waltham Forest Council

A large rat hole was found in the floor and there was an open drain in the back yard of the restaurant.

There were also “very poor levels of hygiene” throughout the KFC store when the inspection took place in August 2022.

Franchisee Triple D Limited and director Abdul Daroowala pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to put in place adequate procedures to control pests and poor levels of cleanliness.

The company was fined £22,000, in addition to £2,339 in costs.

Daroowala, 76, received a fine of £1,115, as well as an additional victim surcharge of £446.

Customers were forced to leave immediately due to the council officers' findings. Picture: Waltham Forest Council

Councillor Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “For a franchise under the brand of KFC this was a terrible breach of trust.

“With so many people ordering their food online these days they would have no idea what the state of the kitchens were like.

“We are pleased the magistrates have sent a clear message by issuing a significant fine.

“Waltham Forest Council will always act to protect the health of the public and prosecute food businesses where evidence identifies breaches of food safety laws.”

A KFC UK&I spokesperson said: “Operating responsibly is our number one priority and we have strict processes in place to ensure the quality and hygiene standards of all our restaurants.

“This fine relates to an incident in 2022, after which the restaurant was closed on a short term basis.

“Since then, the restaurant team has worked hard with local authorities on vital improvements, and has had a four-star hygiene rating since 2023.”