Actor Bill Treacher who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders dies aged 92

Actors Wendy Richard and Bill Treacher pictured on the exterior set of the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders',. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Bill Treacher, famous for playing Arthur Fowler in Eastenders, has died aged 92.

He was one of the BBC soap's original cast members and appeared from 1985 until 1996.

He died late on Saturday night after suffering declining health for some time.

EastEnder Stars Bill Treacher & Wendy Richard in 1992. Picture: Getty

A statement from his family said: "The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022.

"He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie.

"Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed.

"The family respectfully request privacy at this time."

The 92-year-old was one of the first actors to be cast in EastEnders and appeared in the first episode, back in February 1985.