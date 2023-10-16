easyJet flight from Tenerife to London cancelled after passenger ‘defecated on floor’ after long delay

Passengers were forced to wait for a plane the following day after someone had an accident on board. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Passengers were left stranded in Tenerife after their holiday flight back to Gatwick was cancelled because someone ‘defecated’ on the toilet floor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage circulating online shows disgusted passengers getting off the plane after a member of cabin crew gave them the grim news.

One person can be heard in a video clip asking: “Who s*** on the floor?”.

The pilot can be heard making the announcement: “Rather entertaining to defecate the front toilet so we're now staying the night here, we're now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels then we'll fly back tomorrow morning.”

The flight had already been delayed for several hours before it was cancelled. It was due to leave Tenerife at 8.05pm and arrive at 00.20.

So we’ve been given the excuse of a toilet being defecated in for the reason for a CANCELLED flight?! @easyjet this is UNACCEPTABLE!! Your customer care is ATROCIOUS. 100s of passengers left STRANDED in the airport terminal! Do something!!!! pic.twitter.com/zn3jCoFIVJ — Rubee Rose (@queenrubee1) October 16, 2023

easyJet admitted that it was “unable to find hotel rooms in the area” and so passengers on board the plane all had to make their own arrangements.

A statement on the company's website regarding the flight tracking information said: “Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately we're unable to find hotel rooms in the area.

“If you need a hotel room and are able to make your own arrangements, we'll refund the cost of a reasonably priced room, meals and travel costs to and from your hotel.

“In this case we ask that you look for accommodation which is about three stars or equivalent.”

One irate passenger wrote online: “So we’ve been given the excuse of a toilet being defecated in for the reason for a CANCELLED flight?! @easyJet this is UNACCEPTABLE!! Your customer care is ATROCIOUS. 100s of passengers left STRANDED in the airport terminal! Do something!!!!”

A spokesman for easyJet said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8054 from Tenerife to London Gatwick yesterday evening was delayed overnight due to the aircraft requiring additional cleaning.

“We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers, providing hotel accommodation and meals and the flight is due to depart this afternoon.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”