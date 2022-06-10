Eating breakfast after 11am could be key to weight loss, expert claims

Eating after 11am can help you to lose weight. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Nisha Dupuis

Eating breakfast after 11am could be the key to helping you to lose weight, according to a professor from King's College London.

Professor of Genetic Epidemiology, Tim Spector, said a mid-morning breakfast will help you to stay healthy and shed extra pounds.

It is best to postpone breakfast because people are eating at later hours in the night and this will help to shorten the eating period and give the body time to fast during the night, according to Prof Spector.

He said: "Evidence has shown that having a 14 hour wake window from dinner to breakfast is beneficial for the majority of us."

Adding: "This helps our metabolism regulate its blood sugar response, and it also give our microbiome time to create beneficial postbiotics such as butyrate to repair our gut.

"Waiting a bit longer to have breakfast is the easiest way to achieve this for most of us who like to have dinner around 8pm."

He first made this recommendation while speaking at Cheltenham Science Festival in Gloucestershire, where he said: "If you have a later breakfast, that will give you some benefits.

“I think we have to rethink all the things we have been told are unhealthy, because there’s just so much new science coming out.”

Prof Spector is the scientific co-founder of the Covid-19 app Zoe, which helped to track community cases of Covid-19, and he is also an author of Best-selling book, Spoon-Fed.