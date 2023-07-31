Just Stop Oil activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge fail in bid to have sentence slashed

31 July 2023, 19:06 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 19:12

Decker and Trowland are appealing their sentences
Decker and Trowland are appealing their sentences. Picture: Social media/Essex Police

By Kit Heren

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who were jailed for scaling a bridge on the Dartford Crossing have lost an appeal to get their sentences reduced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Decker, 34, and Morgan Trowland were sentenced to two years and seven months and three years respectively for causing a public nuisance with their stunt in October last year.

Spokespeople for the group say the sentences are the longest in British history for peaceful climate protest.

Decker and Trowland appealed their sentence earlier this month, but judges ruled against them on Monday.

Lady Justice Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice Cutts and Mrs Justice Thornton, said: "This was very serious offending by repeat protest offenders who were trespassers and on bail at the time. Whilst the protest was non-violent as such, it had extreme consequences for many, many members of the public.

"Mr Trowland stated in his evidence that 'the warning message is dependent on disruption'.

"The grave consequences that we have described were not only inevitable, as the protesters would have known, they were precisely what the protesters intended and set out to achieve."

People affected by their stunt, which saw the bridge closed for over 40 hours in October last year, included a "heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help," Essex Police said.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Protesters demanding the pair are freed
Protesters demanding the pair are freed. Picture: Alamy

Decker spoke to LBC from his prison cell after being sentenced in April.

He told LBC he “wasn’t expecting” the lengthy sentence, but said he’d rather be in prison than take no action on the climate crisis.

Decker, who is a qualified teacher, said he didn’t believe his punishment was fair because of “the wider situation”.

He suggested the estimated 638 excess deaths recorded in the UK on the hottest day of 2022, which saw temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, justified the action and should have resulted in a lesser sentence.

Dartford Crossing still blocked after Just Stop Oil protesters scale bridge

He said: “If somebody had climbed the Dartford Crossing for a completely different reason then I would expect that to be thrashed out in court like it was with us.

“We explained to court and gave evidence on the crisis we are in right now, and the people that died in the United Kingdom last year in the heatwave because of the climate and ecological emergency. I believe that situation wasn’t taken into consideration, and I don’t think we should be sentenced to such high punishments.”

Read more: Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years

Marcus Decker
Marcus Decker. Picture: Essex Police

He admitted holding up thousands of people in traffic for 36 hours in October last year was a “terrible thing”, acknowledging that people missed funerals and hospital appointments.

He said: “I feel terrible about that. Causing people pain - real pain. I really hope we can find ways to have a similar impact without that pain.”

But he justified the action he took with Trowland, claiming there was “no other way” to get their message out.

He said: “If there was a different way of achieving that warning then I would try to do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt so many people then I would, but I am at a loss.”

Decker, who lived with his partner and her children before he was charged with causing a public nuisance in October 2022, told LBC of the impact of his sentence on his own family, saying “it’s very hard to have that disruption to our family life.

Likewise, my mother and my brother, everyone is shocked at the long sentence.”

He said “they understand why I’ve chosen to take this action, and they’re very supportive of what I have done”.

He also told LBC he believes the thousands of people who were stuck in the traffic jams would “consent” to the disruption they faced “if they knew the full scale of the pain and suffering of those already losing their lives every year, every day, in countries around the world that are least responsible for this climate and ecological emergency we find ourselves in”.

Men guilty of public nuisance after climbing QEII Bridge

Marcus also warned the lengthy sentences given by the judge will not deter other activists from taking similar action.

He said: “They can throw at us what they want, but they will never crush this movement. There is nothing worse than losing everything.”

Sentencing Decker and Trowland at Southend Crown Court, Judge Collery KC told the activists: “You have to be punished for the chaos you caused and to deter others from copying you.”

He told the pair “[you] plainly believed you knew better than everyone else”, adding: “In short, to hell with everyone else.

“By your actions you caused this very important road to be closed for 40 hours,” the judge said, noting that the disruption affected “many tens of thousands, some very significantly”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The fight broke out on Sunday afternoon in Hull.

Shocking moment woman holding baby joins violent street fight as she launches 'weapon' across road

Sharon shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on.

Ashley Cole's new wife shares snap from idyllic wedding in touching family photo in front of rainbow pyro

Rishi Sunak has condemned the treatment of Vladimir Kara-Murza

UK sanctions six Russian officials as jailed British dissident's appeal rejected by Moscow judge

David Hunter is visiting his wife's grave

British expat, 76, freed over manslaughter of terminally ill wife, stays in Cyprus to visit her grave

Julian Bennett

Home of 'drug-taking' top police officer who wrote Met's anti-narcotics strategy was 'like an Amsterdam coffee shop'

Matt Fiddes has hit out after his bid for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs home was unsuccessful

Michael Jackson's former bodyguard slams 'saddest ever Grand Designs home' after £7.5 million bid rejected

The actress has opened up about the challenges her vision has posed to her career.

‘I can't see on a film set anymore’: Judi Dench opens up about how her failing eyesight has impacted her acting career

A gay couple were discriminated against by a Christian painter

Gay couple 'gobsmacked' after Christian painter refuses to work on their house

A rally to defend wild camping in designated areas of Dartmoor National Park.

Court of Appeal gives public green light for wild camping on Dartmoor

Main image, inset and top right, a Russian strike on Zelenskyy’s home town Kryvyi Rih and bottom right the drone attack on Moscow

Russia threatens nuclear war if Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes Kremlin forces out of the country

Sir Bob Geldof opened up about his 'very good friend' on stage.

Sir Bob Geldof reveals final texts of ‘desperation, despair and sorrow’ from Sinead O’Connor in weeks before her death

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

Police want to trace this individual after a girl, 12, was mugged

Police hunt mugger after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

A bear was caught cooling off in a jacuzzi

It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Exclusive
Camera damage was found to be the most common type of vandalism with people pushing them upwards and away from the LTN filter, while others have seen paintballs being fired at them and bollards being removed.

London councils spend £500,000 a year fixing vandalised LTN cameras wrecked by angry drivers

The NEU has voted to accept a 6.5% a pay rise.

Teachers strikes called off as all four education unions accept 6.5% pay rise

Latest News

See more Latest News

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer

Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

The Bibby Stockholm is yet to be approved by fire service

Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols
At least three people died in the crash

Brit woman killed in horror crash in France named as Jewish mother-of-ten in her 40s from Stamford Hill
The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'

Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'

Ex-police chief complains her son jailed for running £135million cocaine smuggling gang wrongly labelled 'drug lord'
The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham

Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

Rishi Sunak announces plans to expand North Sea oil drilling

Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences
David Hunter was released immediately due to time served

Brit expat, 76, says he ‘can’t describe’ how he’s feeling as he’s freed over manslaughter of his terminally ill wife
Second Life is an online video game where you can simulate yourself as an avatar

OceanGate used $350 video game 'Second Life' to teach students how to use Titan sub

Abena Oppong-Asare claimed back a parking fine on expenses

Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare billed taxpayers for a £55 parking fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit