Eco-activists blocks Knightsbridge and spray paints Harrods on 20th day of protests in London

Protesters sprayed orange paint on the luxury store. Picture: JOS

By EJ Ward

Eco-protesters have blocked traffic on Knightsbridge in London and sprayed paint on the outside of Harrods on their 20th day of protests

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just Stop Oil protesters sat in the middle of the road with banners, with some glueing their hands onto the tarmac and locking themselves together.

At 9am, 20 members arrived to wreak havoc, with two of them spraying the department store with orange paint.

The A4 by Harrods remains closed in both directions as police arrive at the scene.

A witness told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there had been a "really good" response from police, with 50 to 60 officers on location and people being dragged away in cuffs.

Cutting equipment has also been brought out to remove chains from the activists.

One of the protesters outside the Knightsbridge store. Picture: JSO

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: "Our government is criminally incompetent and morally bankrupt.

"They are actively seeking to accelerate fossil fuel production, which will kill millions of people, while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen.

"Vulnerable people will be freezing to death in their homes this winter, while the government refuses to tax the rich and the big energy companies that are profiting from our misery.

"We owe it to our young people to stop fossil fuels, we owe it to our workers to create a just transition to a zero carbon economy, we owe it to our old people to enable them to live with dignity.

"We need to rapidly reduce the demand for fossil fuel energy through a massive programme of renewables, insulation and free public transport paid for by taxing the fossil fuel companies obscene profits, and the rich who avoid paying their fair share."

More to follow