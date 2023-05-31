Eco-activists block main route into west London 'causing mile-long tailbacks' and rush hour misery for commuters

31 May 2023, 08:50 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 08:58

Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning
Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Eco-activists slow-walked down the main road into west London during rush hour on Wednesday morning, causing huge traffic jams and chaos for commuters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One onlooker said that the Just Stop Oil protesters were causing "massive several mile tailbacks" on the A4, the main road into west London.

Footage from the scene shows frustrated motorists crawling along behind about a dozen protesters with banners, as two police officers stand by.

The protest proved to be short-lived. Officers arrived to cleared the demonstrators from the road at about 8.45am.

Just Stop Oil demands an end to all new fossil fuel projects.

The group has been holding a string of "slow march" protests in recent weeks, as Met Police say they have used 3,900 officer shifts to deal with the public disruptions.

Read more: Just Stop Oil thrown out of Parliament for trying to disrupt inquiry into Coronation policing

Read more: Just Stop Oil activist compares group's actions to the Suffragettes as they carry out another go slow protest in London

Activists are also conducting slow marches in Parliament Square every Saturday, vowing to continue "until we win".

Other events included an incident where protesters were thrown out of a Commons inquiry in Parliament looking into how protests were policed during King Charles's Coronation.

A small group of activists were removed from a Home Affairs Select Committee's meeting as they disrupted the hearing.

Five had been arrested on the day of the Coronation, their group said.

Dr Kush Baker, 33, one of the activists who was removed, began to read a prepared statement which read: "We, as supporters of Just Stop Oil, are here today because our democracy is under threat" – at which point he was removed.

Later, a frustrated man threw a Just Stop Oil protester onto the ground during a slow walk protest in central London.

A video posted to social media shows the man approaching the protesters as they walked down Mansell Street near the Tower of London on May 19.

He then snatches the banners out of the protesters' hands, before shoving the woman on to the ground.

The angry passer-by appeared to snatch a phone from one of the campaigners and throw it away, as he tries to push the other demonstrators out of the way of traffic.

Meanwhile, the woman picks herself up and goes to sit on the pavement.

In response, the Metropolitan Police warned the public not to intervene in the activists' demonstrations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tesla showroom

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

Prof Stock's protest was disrupted by protesters

Trans rights protesters disrupting Kathleen Stock debate in Oxford offered 'welfare rooms' for 'quiet escape'

Canada wildfire

Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

Home Office and Border Force staff could go on strike over the government’s Rwanda plan

Tory fury as civil servants threaten strike as they ‘fear being forced to break the law’ over Rwanda policy

KFor soldiers

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo threaten to take over northern municipality

Xi Jinping

Chinese leader urges national security drive over artificial intelligence risks

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Damage could be seen on local buildings in the Russian capital following the suspected strike.

Russia blames US for 'encouraging Ukrainian drone strikes', as Washington and Kyiv deny involvement in Moscow attacks

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been together since April 2022

Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, who’s 8 months pregnant with actor’s 4th kid

The North Korean rocket launch failed

North Korean spy satellite launch fails as South Koreans woken by air raid siren and told to evacuate in 'false alarm'

This photo provided by South Korea’s Defense Ministry, shows an object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea fol

North Korea fails attempt to launch first spy satellite into space

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man jailed for life for murdering mum and two-year-old daughter and burying bodies under kitchen floor loses appeal

Philip Schofield's affair was exposed in a letter three years before he was fired

TV bosses 'ignored' whistleblower email exposing Phillip Schofield's affair years before he left

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign, signalling plans to go harder on Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rail passengers are set be hit with further travel disruption in the coming days due to more strikes in on-going disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Rail walkouts to bring further disruption with strikes impacting Epsom Derby and FA Cup Final
Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Nato sends 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

Lurpak is facing a backlash from shoppers after slashing the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent.

Fury from shoppers as Lurpak cuts size of butter by 20 per cent after raising prices

Carnival Magic-Man Overboard

US coast guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damaged Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

UN Ukraine

UN nuclear chief urges Russia and Ukraine to ban attacks at nuclear power plant

Manson Follower Parole

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should get parole, US appeals court rules

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre accused held ‘malice and hate for Jews’, jury told

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a river in central Wales.

Murder probe launched after woman's body found in River Severn

Capitol Riot Contempt

Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit