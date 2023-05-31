Eco-activists block main route into west London 'causing mile-long tailbacks' and rush hour misery for commuters

Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Eco-activists slow-walked down the main road into west London during rush hour on Wednesday morning, causing huge traffic jams and chaos for commuters.

One onlooker said that the Just Stop Oil protesters were causing "massive several mile tailbacks" on the A4, the main road into west London.

Footage from the scene shows frustrated motorists crawling along behind about a dozen protesters with banners, as two police officers stand by.

The protest proved to be short-lived. Officers arrived to cleared the demonstrators from the road at about 8.45am.

Stop Oil are back on the A4 Hammersmith Flyover junction this morning - causing massive several mile tailbacks. The police have yet to arrive in large enough numbers to enforce the new laws. So one of London’s major arteries remains clotted. They seem to have got our attention! pic.twitter.com/XlfuS9RyjG — Carl Arrindell (@carl_arrindell) May 31, 2023

Just Stop Oil demands an end to all new fossil fuel projects.

The group has been holding a string of "slow march" protests in recent weeks, as Met Police say they have used 3,900 officer shifts to deal with the public disruptions.

Activists are also conducting slow marches in Parliament Square every Saturday, vowing to continue "until we win".

Other events included an incident where protesters were thrown out of a Commons inquiry in Parliament looking into how protests were policed during King Charles's Coronation.

A small group of activists were removed from a Home Affairs Select Committee's meeting as they disrupted the hearing.

Five had been arrested on the day of the Coronation, their group said.

Dr Kush Baker, 33, one of the activists who was removed, began to read a prepared statement which read: "We, as supporters of Just Stop Oil, are here today because our democracy is under threat" – at which point he was removed.

Later, a frustrated man threw a Just Stop Oil protester onto the ground during a slow walk protest in central London.

A video posted to social media shows the man approaching the protesters as they walked down Mansell Street near the Tower of London on May 19.

He then snatches the banners out of the protesters' hands, before shoving the woman on to the ground.

The angry passer-by appeared to snatch a phone from one of the campaigners and throw it away, as he tries to push the other demonstrators out of the way of traffic.

Meanwhile, the woman picks herself up and goes to sit on the pavement.

In response, the Metropolitan Police warned the public not to intervene in the activists' demonstrations.