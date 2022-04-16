Eco-mob cause chaos in London with protestors glued to limo and DJ's blocking roads

16 April 2022, 17:44 | Updated: 16 April 2022, 18:58

Extinction Rebellion protesters have caused chaos in central London today
Extinction Rebellion protesters have caused chaos in central London today. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Extinction Rebellion protesters have caused chaos in central London today as campaigners swamped London's Marble Arch, to glue themselves to a limousine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters descended on Hyde Park on Saturday for "highly disruptive mass action" following several days of protests against new fossil fuel investments.

The group had prepared the disruption ahead of time, getting hold of a black limousine and parking it to block the road whilst activists to glue themselves to it.

During the "mass action" some climate campaigners were spotted playing on DJ decks whilst other lit flares, played bongos and climbed the 45-foot-tall Marble Arch.

Several people have now been detained by police at the protest.

Campaigners who had locked themselves to a car in the middle of the road are being removed by police officers and arrested.

It comes after police imposed a Section 14(1) public order for the protesters to clear the road by 6pm.

The Met Police said: "There is still a number of protestors on Marble Arch causing significant traffic disruption.

"Protestors have locked onto a stationary vehicle in the middle of the road, this vehicle is believed to be their own.

"Our team are on scene and dealing with the incident."

It comes after six people were arrested earlier on Saturday after climbing on to an oil tanker in central London.

Extinction Rebellion said three people climbed on top of the Shell tanker and held a banner which said "end fossil filth" in Bayswater Road on Saturday morning.

Images from the scene show people gathered around the tanker, some holding Extinction Rebellion flags, while one man brandished a sign which read: "End fossil fuels now".

Several police officers were also at the scene and were seen blocking the road while the protest took place.

Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and fellow British Olympian Laura Baldwin were among the demonstrators, Extinction Rebellion said.

Mr Stott said: "I am acting to try to disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry that is destroying everything we hold dear.

"I am hoping we can slow it down long enough to create a moment where everyone can stop and think where we are going and change course."

Read more: Six arrests after Olympians scale oil tanker at Extinction Rebellion protest

A spokesperson for Shell said: "We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view - we only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind.

"We agree that society needs to take urgent action on climate change. Shell has a clear target to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050, in step with society.

"We are also deeply committed to the UK and are planning to invest between £20 billion and £25 billion in the UK energy system over the next decade - more than 75% of this will be in low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen and electric mobility.

"We welcome constructive engagement on our strategy and the energy transition."

The Metropolitan Police said six people were arrested for vehicle interference, and the road had reopened by 12pm.

On Friday, hundreds of activists blocked Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges as part of their campaign.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made following the action.

Read more: Climate campaigners blockade four bridges in central London

Meanwhile, Warwickshire Police said nine people have been charged after a separate climate activist group held a demonstration at an oil terminal in Kingsbury.

Just Stop Oil activists protested in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as part of their campaign to demand the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Diana Martin, 76, of Halton, Lancashire, Christian Murray-Leslie, 77, of Melbourne, Derbyshire, Daniel Shaw, 36, of Northampton, Sandra Elsworth, of Morecambe, Amy Pritchard, 37, of London, Simon Milner-Edwards, 65, of Manchester, Ben Taylor, 27, of no fixed abode, David Nixon, 35, of Barnsley and Gwen Harrison, 44, of Kendal have all been charged with charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, Warwickshire Police said.

They were due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Three other people arrested remain in custody.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry and Meghan have arrived to the Invictus Games opening ceremony

Meghan says she 'could not love and respect' Harry more during Invictus Games ceremony

The Home Office has asked staff to indicate their pronouns in emails

Home Office staff are 'told to add their gender pronouns to work emails'

People enjoy the good weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset as the UK is set for another day of warm weather ahead of Easter Sunday, after experiencing the hottest day of the year so far.

Easter heatwave: Brits soak up the sun as UK enjoys soaring temperatures

Olympian canoeist Etienne Stott and Olympic sailor Laura Baldwin are seen glued on an oil truck across Hyde Park in Extinction Rebellion fossil fuel protest.

Six arrests after Olympians scale oil tanker at Extinction Rebellion protest

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him as part of an investigation.

Police search for man in pink bobble hat after sex assault on London bus

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (right) are among a list of British ministers and MPs who have been blacklisted from Russia.

Putin bans Johnson and Truss from Russia over 'hostile' stance on Ukraine war

Cars could be fitted with speed limiting devices to stop drivers from speeding, it has been reported.

'Big brother' speed limiting devices that set off alarms 'could be fitted to all new cars'

Households are being warned of scam callers.

Scam warning as cold-callers pretend to offer £150 energy bill rebate

British Home Secretary Priti Patel (L), and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, shake hands after signing an agreement at Kigali Convention Center.

Patel hails 'world-class' plan to send migrants to Rwanda amid reports of Home Office row

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

A health warning has been issued to parents over Kinder chocolate eggs ahead of Easter weekend

'Don’t take the risk': Warning after kids hospitalised from eating Kinder Easter chocolate

Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time in two years since Megxit

Harry and Meghan arrive at Invictus Games after meeting with Charles for just 15 minutes

Ukraine claim Anton Kuprin, captain of the sunken Moskva, has died

Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva 'killed on board', Ukraine claims

16-year-old Damarie was stabbed to death in broad daylight

Man found guilty of 'brutally' stabbing 16-year-old to death in 'jealous' rage over girl

Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic in central London today

Climate campaigners blockade four bridges in central London

Six children have needed liver transplants as more cases of hepatitis were identified in children

Six children given liver transplants as investigation into hepatitis surge in children continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giant Pandas have cake

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at US National Zoo
Emmanuel Macron

Macron courts Marseille voters as climate activists stage Paris demo
Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi rebels condemn new US-led taskforce in Red Sea
Boris Johnson

Moscow bars Johnson and other UK ministers from entering Russia
Russia Ukraine War Passover

Russian forces resume attacks on Kyiv after loss of Black Sea flagship
Oksana Kolesnikova cries during the funeral of her son Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, a territorial defence soldier who was killed by Russian soldiers in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv

Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv as Ukraine reports 900 civilian bodies found
North Korea Birth Anniversary

North Korean leader attends massive parade to mark grandfather’s birth
Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months on country’s space station
A Russian tank destroyed in recent fighting is seen on a road to Kyiv, Ukraine

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

South Carolina-Execution

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police