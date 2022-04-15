Eco-mob Just Stop Oil launch dawn protests at oil plants in Essex and Birmingham

15 April 2022, 10:04 | Updated: 15 April 2022, 11:52

Just Stop Oil posted this picture after launching their protests this morning
Just Stop Oil posted this picture after launching their protests this morning. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Environmental activists have targeted oil terminals in Essex and Birmingham in their latest disruptive protest calling for the Government to block new drilling sites in the UK.

Police are at the scene after climate protesters targeted three oil terminals, the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures from Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, show people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

It comes after Valero Energy was granted an injunction against a number of environmental groups and "persons unknown" earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm's sites, from "affixing themselves to any other person or object" on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and "tanker-surfing" has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight. There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time."

Yesterday they launched a protest at Chiswick roundabout in west London, causing disruption during rush hour by sitting on top of an oil tanker that was trying to deliver fuel.

