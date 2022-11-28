Eco mob halt traffic across London as they begin slow march protests in lead up to Christmas

28 November 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 10:44

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Shepherd's Bush Green
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Shepherd's Bush Green.

By Emma Soteriou

Eco protesters have blocked roads across the capital as they begin slow marches in the lead up to Christmas.

Just Stop Oil protesters slowly made their way onto the road at Shepherds Bush Green and the Strand on Monday morning - in their latest bid to get Rishi Sunak's attention.

Police were seen quickly surrounding the group as they brought out their banners and made their way along the roads.

However, they continued forward, chanting: "No new oil."

On the Strand, members of the group shouted: "We are Just Stop Oil. We are demanding. That the British government. Immediately halts. All new oil and gas licences and consents."

The eco mob has been behind travel chaos for thousands of commuters in recent months, blocking the M25 on several occasions.

They have also grabbed attention with stunts including gluing themselves to the frame of a Vincent Van Gogh painting.

Read more: Officer hit and injured after lorries crash with police bike as eco mob causes havoc on M25 again

Read more: Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

One of the protesters, 20-year-old Hannah Smith from London, said: "Why is the government refusing to listen?

"The people of this country have had enough, and we deserve better from our leaders. Don’t let them convince you that we can’t make change.

"When we move as a collective, we have power."

Just Stop Oil protesters surrounded by police
Just Stop Oil protesters surrounded by police.
Police appeared as soon as the group made themselves present.
Police appeared as soon as the group made themselves present.

It comes after police warned the public more action would be on the way in coming weeks, with the group said to be planning to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Just Stop Oil activists are planning further disruptive activity from 28 Nov - 14 Dec. We’re fully prepared.

"We will: Arrive quickly. Deal with the situation efficiently. Remove/arrest activists as appropriate. Return things to normal as soon as possible."

The force arrested 755 Just Stop Oil activists, and charged 182, across October and November.

Protesters on the strand
Protesters on the strand.
Police cars following behind the protesters
Police cars following behind the protesters.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to summon police chiefs to Downing Street for talks about cracking down on the protests as they continue to disrupt lives.

Ms Braverman and policing minister Chris Philp will meet police chiefs and police and crime commissioners in Downing Street towards the end of the week, a Whitehall source said.

It is unclear whether the Prime Minister will join them.

