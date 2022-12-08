Eco protesters glue themselves to conductor’s railing at concert but it’s removable so security put them in corridor

Two German climate activists who tried to stage a protest at a concert in Germany were left red-faced after gluing themselves to a removable railing.

The protesters took to the stage during a performance of Beethoven's Violin Concerto at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall on November 25.

They glued themselves to the conductor’s railing to disrupt the show as part of their climate protest, sparking boos from the audience.

But their actions were cut short when a man clad in black, believed to be either from security or a stage hand, came along and simply lifted it free from the podium, walking them off the stage and depositing the protesters in a back room - to cheers from the audience.

One of the protesters is understood to have shouted: “We are collectively suppressing the climate catastrophe and thus taking a life in security and peace away from our children! Just as there is only one Beethoven violin concerto, we only have this one planet whose boundaries we so disregard that climate related disasters are becoming more frequent and deadly”.

“There will be no more Elbphilharmonie to enjoy Beethoven when Hamburg is under water. The crisis is escalating right now, before our eyes!” They added.

The protest lasted only a few minutes in total.

The protesters, Marlene Limburg and Stefgan Mueller were later identified on social media under the comment: “We are so disregarding the planetary boundaries that soon there will be no turning back.

“It's time to position yourself. What will you do?”

Eco protests from groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have increased in recent months as they call for urgent change to protect the environment.

Just Stop Oil has said it is considering slashing famous paintings as they threaten to step up their protests.

In recent weeks eco activists Just Stop Oil have thrown soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting and hurled a black, oily liquid at at famous Klimt painting in Vienna.

Last week, a Just Stop Oil protester was jailed for gluing himself to the frame of a Van Gogh painting in a London gallery. A judge said the 18th-century frame had been "permanently damaged" by the stunt.