Sir Ed Davey refuses to hand back knighthood, despite serving as postal affairs minister during Horizon scandal

9 January 2024, 18:39

Ed Davey has refused to hand back his knighthood
Ed Davey has refused to hand back his knighthood. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Ed Davey has refused to hand back his knighthood despite his involvement in the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Liberal Democrat leader served as postal affairs minister under the coalition government from 2010-2012.

Sir Ed has previously admitted he should have done more to prevent the Horizon scandal, which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly convicted.

But he told LBC that ministers from all political parties had been misled by Post Office officials.

Pressure has grown on Sir Ed after Paula Vennells, the former boss of the Post Office, handed back her CBE on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said she made the right decision.

Read more: Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells returning CBE "obviously the right decision", Downing Street says

Read more: From the 'Prince of Darkness' to Sir Ed: The key figures who presided over the Post Office Horizon scandal

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

But on Tuesday afternoon, Sir Ed's spokesman rejected calls for him to hand back his knighthood, which he was awarded in the 2016 New Year Honours list.

"As Ed has said many times, he wishes he’d known then what we all know now," the spokesman said.

“It’s right that Vennells gave back her CBE, she was at the centre of a conspiracy of lies against the victims, the public and ministers of all parties.

“As Alan Bates said yesterday, Ed was one of many ministers who was misled and lied to by the Post Office."

Should Sir Ed Davey consider his position following Horizon scandal?

Conservative Cabinet minister Mel Stride said that Sir Ed had "questions to answer" about how he handled the situation.

It comes after Ms Vennells said she would give back her CBE with immediate effect on Tuesday afternoon.

She said: "I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.

"I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

"I am, however, aware of the calls from sub-postmasters and others to return my CBE."I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.

Paula Vennells
Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

"I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.

"I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded."

Ms Vennells was awarded the CBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for services to the "Post Office and to charity”.

The Post Office scandal has been brought back into the public eye by a TV show called Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which recounts the story, which has been called the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history.

Over 700 Post Office branch managers were given criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software, Horizon, made it look as if money was missing.

Ex-Post Office Manager made bankrupt after being wrongly accused of embezzling £20,000

Sub-postmasters quickly realised unexplainable discrepancies in their records but the Post Office dismissed concerns as no one else was experiencing such issues.

Soon, the Post Office accused the sub-postmasters of taking the missing finances for themselves and started criminal proceedings.

One sub-postmaster from Wales, Alan Bates, and five others from JFSA (Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance) took the post office to court on behalf of 555 claimants.

In 2019, the High Court ruled that the software contained "bugs, eros and defects" with "material risk" which caused shortfalls in the Post Office branch accounts.

Mr Davey said: "I want to congratulate Alan Bates for his campaign. I really hope the government listens and the inquiry delivers for the postmasters."

Alan Bates, the 'hero of the Horizon scandal'
Alan Bates, the 'hero of the Horizon scandal'. Picture: Alamy

The government is considering ways to overturn the convictions, including possible legislation.

But some of the wronged sub-postmasters want to have their names cleared in the courts and the Post Office held to account, rather than through legislation.

Ministers are now drawing up plans to fast-track appeals for postmasters that were wrongly convicted.

Kevin Hollinrake, the postal affairs minister, told the Commons that “options” had been devised to resolve outstanding criminal convictions “much more quickly”.

“We believe we have a solution,” he told MPs, with a further update expected later in the week.

Mr Hollinrake vowed to "leave no stone unturned" amid the growing pressure to quash the convictions and speed up the awarding of compensation to those affected by the IT system error.

"We have devised some options for resolving the outstanding criminal convictions with much more pace," the minister said.

"While the scale of the problem is immense, the Government is unwavering in its resolve to tackle it, to compensate those affected and to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer

Mark Regev said civilian casualties were a 'tragedy of war'

Accidental civilian deaths are 'tragedy of war' not crime, Israel spokesman says, with Palestine to be 'less than a state'
NASA Moon Missions

More delays for Nasa attempts to put astronauts on the moon

Winter Weather Florida

Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow

Paul Mackenzie

Kenyan court warns prosecutors to charge doomsday cult leader within two weeks

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny ‘put in punishment cell’ in Arctic prison colony

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader charged over killing of Tupac Shakur can serve house arrest

Peter Capaldi speaks to Andrew Marr

'It's beyond a joke': Peter Capaldi against Thick Of It reboot as it would trivialise 'profound' issues in politics

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda

Polish leader gives refuge to convicted politicians as police bid to arrest them

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt abandoned after spacecraft hit by fuel leak

Spain Plastic Pollution

Spain probes contamination of beaches after plastic pellets spilled from ship

Donald Trump, seated right, listening in court

Donald Trump returns to court as judges hear arguments on immunity

Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, was charged hours before a match he was due to play against Wales

Married Fiji international rugby star jailed for nearly three years after sexually assaulting three teenagers

Imran Khan

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his wife indicted in corruption case

Ecuador State of Emergency

Violence sweeps across Ecuador after gang leader Macias ‘escapes from prison’

Downing Street welcome Paula Vennells decision to hand back CBE amid Horizon scandal

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells returning CBE 'obviously the right decision', Downing Street says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Following the longest walkout in NHS history, junior doctors returned to the frontline this morning

NHS bosses warn health service faces 'mop-up' after doctors' strikes, as impact from walkouts 'could last months'
Frozen reservoir lake for snow cannons at the mountain station of the Hochoetz chair lift in the Oetztal, Austria

Four hurt as cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austria

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan 'petrified' of other inmates the day before she died, mother tells inquiry
Duane “Keffe D” Davis

Lawyers say ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing should be released

Harry Pitman was killed on New Year's Eve

Harry Pitman killed 'with hunting knife yards from emergency services', court hears, as teen defendant sobs in dock
David Cameron appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday

Two British hostages still in Gaza, Cameron reveals, as Foreign Secretary 'worried Israel has broken international law'
Johnny Herbert says he has heard Michael Schumacher 'sits at the dinner table'.

Michael Schumacher able to 'sit at the dinner table,' says former teammate in rare update on F1 legend's health
France Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes France’s youngest prime minister

China Economy

Global economy will slow for a third straight year in 2024, World Bank predicts

Joey Barton has become a prolific keyboard warrior after being sacked as Bristol Rovers manager

Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit