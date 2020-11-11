Breaking News

Edmonton Police Station: Man detained after car crashes into building

11 November 2020, 20:03 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 20:21

A man was detained after a car collided with Edmonton Police Station
A man was detained after a car collided with Edmonton Police Station. Picture: Ogur Mazlum
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been detained after a car crashed into the wall of a police station in London.

The incident took place around 7pm on Wednesday and footage on social media appears to show the crashed car with a man setting a substance alight in the street.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At around 18:58hrs on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle collided with the station office at Edmonton Police Station.

"A man - no further details - has been detained in connection with the incident. The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined.

"At this stage we have not been informed of any injuries. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are present.

"The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Hospitals in the North of England are now treating more Covid-19 than in April

Covid-19 patient numbers in Northern hospitals higher than at first wave peak
Donald Trump

Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day

Joe Biden

Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of US presidential vote in the state
Dan Sullivan meets a supporter

Battle for US Senate to run until January

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon-ravaged Philippines pummelled by new storm

Students in Wales will be tested for Covid-19 before they are allowed to leave for home

University students in Wales should return home for Christmas by 9 December

Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and who will ask Boris Johnson a question?
Rules around fishing in lockdown are revealed

Can you go fishing in lockdown?

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC
Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister after a question from an LBC listener

Sir Keir highlights the plight of an LBC listener at Prime Minister's Questions
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says
Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

