Breaking News

Edmonton Police Station: Man detained after car crashes into building

A man was detained after a car collided with Edmonton Police Station. Picture: Ogur Mazlum

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been detained after a car crashed into the wall of a police station in London.

The incident took place around 7pm on Wednesday and footage on social media appears to show the crashed car with a man setting a substance alight in the street.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At around 18:58hrs on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle collided with the station office at Edmonton Police Station.

"A man - no further details - has been detained in connection with the incident. The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined.

"At this stage we have not been informed of any injuries. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are present.

"The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...