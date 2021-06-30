Breaking News

Education Secretary hopes to lift school bubble restrictions from 19 July

30 June 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 13:58

Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire
Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Ministers expect to be able to confirm plans to lift school 'bubbles' from July 19, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has told MPs.

Step four is due to take place next month and is the final step on England's 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

Gavin Williamson said his "top priority" is to keep children in schools.

Mr Williamson told the Commons: "Some restrictions remain in place in schools. What I want to see is these restrictions including bubbles removed as quickly as possible along with wider restrictions in society.

"I do not think it is acceptable that children should face greater restrictions over and above those of wider society especially since they have given up so much to keep older generations safe over the last 18 months.

"Further steps will be taken to reduce the number of children who have to self-isolate including looking at the outcomes of a daily contact testing trial as we consider a new model for keeping children in schools and colleges.

"We constantly assess all available data and we expect to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of Step 4. Once that decision has been made we will issue guidance immediately to schools."

Yesterday official figures showed that 375,000 children did not attend class last week for a Covid-related reason.

Covid-related pupil absence is at its highest rate since schools reopened in March, with 5.1% of all pupils in state-funded schools absent on 24 June.

Labour has called on the government to find a solution to the issue and No10 has pledged to see if it can scrap quarantine requirements for schoolchildren by introducing daily testing in England.

In addition to the 375,000 children self-isolating due to a possible contact with a Covid-19 case, 24,000 pupils have a suspected case of coronavirus and 15,000 have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Existing rules mean large groups of students can end up being sent home if one pupil in their bubble tests positive.

It has led to frustration for the pupils, parents and teachers. On Monday, a parent whose son was off for 10 days told LBC the current system was a "disgusting way to treat children" while another said 300 children in his son's school year were sent home after a pupil tested positive for Covid.

On Tuesday, new figures from the Department for Education (DfE) showed that 5.1% of pupils were absent for a Covid-related reason in state schools on June 24, up from 3.3% on 17 June.

In primary schools, 4.5% of pupils were absent for a Covid-related reason on June 24, up from 2.7% on June 17, and 6.2% of secondary school students were away for the same reason, up from 4.2% on June 17.

That figure adjusts for the Year 11 – 13s who are off site.

The Government has now confirmed it will consider replacing the need to quarantine with a new approach with testing.

Education minister Nick Gibb told LBC that a trial has been carried out in schools to see if daily testing can replace the need for children to isolate. The trial ends tomorrow and the Government will review the data from it.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met will crack down on illegal raves as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Met police to launch summer crackdown on illegal raves

Stormzy watched England in Croydon

Euro 2020: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house
Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer at PMQs

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs
The AirCar has now completed up to 40 hours of test flights, with this journey taking about 35 minutes

Flying car’s first inter-city flight hailed as ‘new era’ of transport
England fans have been warned not to travel to the game in Rome

England fans warned not to try to travel to Rome for Saturday's Euros clash vs Ukraine
A body was found in woodland near Salcombe

Devon: 'Headless' body found in woodland near tourist town of Salcombe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment
'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem
Over the past couple of days LBC has placed much attention on the subject of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schoolchildren.

How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

'Teachers worry herd immunity is being trialled with school kids'

'Headteachers fear herd immunity is being trialled with pupils', says school think tank

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London