Edwin Poots replaces Arlene Foster as leader of DUP

14 May 2021, 18:36

Edwin Poots speaks at DUP headquarters in Belfast after he was elected the party's new leader
Edwin Poots speaks at DUP headquarters in Belfast after he was elected the party's new leader. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Edwin Poots has been elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, replacing Arlene Foster who announced she was stepping down last month.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Mr Poots defeated the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 in the poll carried out within the party's 36-strong electoral college.

It was the first contested leadership vote in the DUP's 50-year history.

READ MORE: Arlene Foster steps down as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's First Minister

In his acceptance speech at party headquarters in east Belfast, Mr Poots said: "I'm looking forward to a positive relationship right across Northern Ireland with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties.

"I think the opportunities for Northern Ireland are great, the opportunities for us to make Northern Ireland a great place after this 100 years has passed and we move into a new 100 years."

Mr Poots praised the "resilience" of Northern Ireland people through the first 100 years of its existence.

"It's that resilience that we are going to go forward (with) and make Northern Ireland a good place," he said, adding: "This party... will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership."

Mrs Foster was ousted after an internal heave by party colleagues unhappy with her leadership.

Arlene Foster announced she was stepping down as DUP leader last month
Arlene Foster announced she was stepping down as DUP leader last month. Picture: PA

She will step down as DUP leader on May 28 and Northern Ireland first minister at the end of June.

Identified as coming from the more hardline wing of the party, Mr Poots will be leader designate until Mrs Foster formally stands down.

The Lagan Valley MLA’s election will now go to the party executive for ratification.

Paula Bradley was elected the party's new deputy leader. She defeated Gregory Campbell by 18 votes to 16.

The DUP politicians eligible to vote comprised the party's eight MPs and 28 assembly members.

The voting by way of secret ballot took place at the party headquarters in east Belfast on Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the vote, Sir Jeffrey and Mr Poots made final pitches for support in a virtual hustings event on Friday morning.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians inspect damage to a neighbourhood

More deaths as Hamas and Israel continue attacks and troops mass on Gaza border
Boris Johnson has been criticised for not adding India to the red list sooner

PM defends not closing UK's borders to India sooner

Kim Kardashian

Secret writer behind Kardashian joke account is unmasked

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli air strikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip

Why is Gaza so often mired in conflict?

Boris Johnson was speaking at a Downing Street press conference alongside Professor Chris Whitty.

Over 50s to get fast-track second jab as England's unlocking continues
A Palestinian protester rolls a burning tyre towards Israeli army soldiers during clashes at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor Ashton tells LBC.

'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor tells LBC.
'Care home business model doesn't allow for quality care', Baroness Bakewell tells LBC.

'Care home business model doesn't allow for quality care', Baroness Bakewell tells LBC
'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor
Jeremy Hunt calls for Ofsted-style reviews of social care

'You can't fix NHS if you ignore social care', Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week
Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London