Eight dead in shootings at Atlanta massage parlours

17 March 2021, 05:39

Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Eight people have died after shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta and its suburbs, police said.

A manhunt was launched in Georgia and a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody, officers added.

Atlanta Police chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.

He said all four victims were female, and "it appears that they may be Asian".

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5.50pm found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

READ MORE: Foreign Secretary warns democracy is 'in retreat' across the globe

READ MORE: Protests allowed from March 29 under Covid rules, Downing Street says

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlo
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlo. Picture: PA

Earlier, around 5pm, five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlour in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Jay Baker said.

Two of the victims were dead and three were taken to a hospital where two of them also died, Captain Baker said.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4.50pm on Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said.

Captain Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

He said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is slowly emerging from lockdown - but how do the rules differ between the four nations?

Covid-19: How differently are UK countries leaving lockdown?

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlour

Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours

President Joe Biden puts his face mask on

Joe Biden says Andrew Cuomo should resign if probe proves allegations
ankle tag

Prolific burglars to be GPS tagged automatically after being released from jail
Police confronted protesters outside New Scotland Yard

Officers intervene after third night of protests over Metropolitan Police actions
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has warned democracy is 'in retreat' across the globe

Foreign Secretary warns democracy is 'in retreat' across the globe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance

Eddie Mair scrutinises Lisa Nandy over Labour's 'inconsistent' Trident stance
Ash Sarkar opens up to LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case
The caller said the plans would not make her feel safer

Caller says an 'invisible force' of police outside clubs won't make her feel safer
Nick asked the Foreign Secretary about the Cheltenham festival

Nick Ferrari presses Dominic Raab over Cheltenham Festival 'mistake'
The JCVI member said it was 'baffling' pausing the use of the jab

JCVI member brands decision by EU countries to pause Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'baffling'
Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London