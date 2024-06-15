Breaking News

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza - as Palestinian death toll reaches '37,000'

Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in Southern Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

The attack, which took place on Saturday morning, is the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in Gaza in recent months.

The eight soldiers died during a blast, which took place in Rafah, according to IDF officials.

The city of Rafah is currently at the centre of an intense Israeli offensive as soldiers attempt to wipe out Hamas in the region.

It comes as the IDF noted it was the most deadly attack on its forces since 21 soldiers died in January.

The deaths will likely fuel calls for a ceasefire and heighten Israeli public anger over ultra-Orthodox exemptions from the military.

Israel continues its attempts to free the remaining hostages seized on the 7th of October. Picture: Alamy

Israel continues its attempts to free the remaining hostages seized on the 7th of October.

It comes shortly after Joe Biden outlined a new proposal from Israel to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying "it's time for this war to end".

More than 37,000 Palestinians have now died in the region since the start of the war, according to figures released from Hamas-run health authorities.

Months of ceasefire negotiations have failed to find common ground between Israeli and Hamas.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas proposed changes to a US-backed plan, some of which he said were "workable" and some not, without elaborating.

This is a developing story