'Truly appalling': Elderly army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ by pro-Palestine protesters at Edinburgh station

7 November 2023, 08:14

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh
Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

An army veteran poppy seller has said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at a train station in Edinburgh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jim Henderson, 78, needed help to escape after he was surrounded by people displaying “Freedom for Palestine” banners at Edinburgh Waverley train station on the weekend.

He told the Daily Mail he had “never known anything like it.”

“I was getting shoved backwards, in danger of falling, and one of them stood on my foot and split my toe.

“So I thought I had got to get the money out of here. So I went down, and as I bent down someone punched me in the back. And then I got another punch in my side.”

Read more: Palestine activists vow to continue with Armistice day protests despite police pleas to postpone

He added: “You don’t do that, and kick someone from behind and that was when I couldn’t get out of the way. That’s when I bent down and...bang.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told LBC this morning: “It sent a shudder down the back of my spine.

“I cannot believe that something like that would happen. It’s truly, truly appalling.

“If there was a public order incident I would hope the police would step in very robustly.

“The police should be there to protect people like that.”

Justice Secretary reacts to reports a poppy seller was 'punched by pro-Palestinian protesters'

Palestine activists have pledged to press on with a demonstration in London on Armistice day, despite the police urging them to postpone the march.

The Met said that senior officers are concerned about "criminal acts" being carried out on November 11 by "breakaway groups intent on fuelling disorder who are attracted by these regular events."

Mr Henderson said he had "never known anything like it"
Mr Henderson said he had "never known anything like it". Picture: Getty

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "The risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing.

"This is of concern ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital.

"Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend."

But Raghad Altikriti of the Muslim Association of Britain said that the protest would go ahead on Saturday, telling LBC's Andrew Marr that if the official organising groups pulled out, more sinister "fringe" elements could launch their own march instead.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters in Edinburgh Waverley station
Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters in Edinburgh Waverley station. Picture: Alamy

We do have respect for Armistice Day," she said. "We are not marching on Remembrance Sunday... the banning of this protest would be dishonouring the memory of those who fought for freedom of speech, freedom of assembly."

She added: "People have been marching again and again every Saturday because of the sheer horror that's on the scale of those who have been killed in Gaza. The scenes coming out are simply horrifying, the number of dead children, the doctors, the journalists and it's just turning into a bloody situation".

Police have been forced to make more than 100 arrests at the pro-Palestine marches in London, including some for anti-Semitic chanting. Two women who wore paraglider stickers in an apparent reference to the Hamas attacks were arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

It comes after Rishi Sunak said that Metropolitan Police have the "absolute and total backing" of ministers to tackle criminality at the march.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vehicles drive on a flooded road in Mombasa, Kenya

40 dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rain and flash floods displace thousands

Buildings in Rafah destroyed by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

Exclusive
Met Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has said the planned protest is 'tone deaf'.

'Tone deaf' and 'insensitive': Former Met chief blasts pro-Palestinian protests on Armistice Day

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

WeWork

Office sharing company WeWork files for bankruptcy protection

The daily pill could cut the risk of developing the disease by halve.

NHS approves preventative breast cancer drug that halves risk of disease in ‘major step forward’

Israel Palestinians Netanyahu Blame Game

Israel open to ‘little pauses’ between strikes on Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says

Jim Henderson says he was punched by protesters

British army veteran poppy seller 'punched' amid huge Palestine protests in train station

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice day on November 11

Palestine activists vow to continue with Armistice day protests despite police pleas to postpone

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump lashes out at judge while giving evidence in civil fraud trial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew in a private jet

Prince Harry labelled 'eco-hypocrite' after flying in private jet with Meghan to Katy Perry concert

Poland Election

Polish president asks Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form government

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on 'the most horrific murderers'

'Sexual and sadistic' murderers to be jailed for rest of their lives, Rishi Sunak vows, as PM pledges crime crackdown

Donald Trump labelled the case a 'scam'

Donald Trump brands fraud case a 'scam' after 'rambling' civil court appearance in New York

Indi Gregory

Critically ill baby Indi Gregory can be moved to Rome for treatment after being granted Italian citizenship

Callum Rycroft, 12

Father jailed after autistic son, 12, killed on M62 as pair tried to flee down motorway following drink-driving crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bill came to £260

Dine and dash 'scammers' shamed into settling up after leaving without paying £260 pub bill
Blenheim Palace Hosts Artist Maurizio Cattelan's First Solo UK Exhibition

Four men charged over gold toilet theft at Blenheim Palace after £4.8 million art installation vanished in 2019
Evan Ellingson has died aged 35

'My Sister's Keeper' child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 at sober-living home after 'drugs struggle'
Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon exchange fire with Israel

António Guterres, UN Chief, says the situation in Gaza is a "crisis of humanity"

Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', UN chief warns, after Hamas claims death toll 'passes 10,000'
Iran Nobel Laureate Hunger Strike

Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike in prison in Iran

Anne Frank kindergarten could be renamed

Anne Frank nursery in Germany planning to rename itself in diversity and inclusion push

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice Weekend

'We ask you to reconsider': Met urges pro-Palestinian activists to 'postpone' Armistice Weekend protests
WeWork financials

Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

More than 10,000 killed in Gaza since the start of the war, Hamas claims, after Israel carries out strikes overnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit