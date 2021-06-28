Breaking News

Elephant and Castle station engulfed in 'fireball' as firefighters race to the scene

By Kate Buck

One man is being treated by Ambulance crews after a large fire broke out at Elephant and Castle station.

A spokeswoman for the service said that the blaze was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday and that 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters are at the scene.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 4pm.

Videos and pictures shared on social media show a huge explosion happen in the railway arches. People and police officers can be seen running for cover as the flames shoot into the sky.

Footage of the aftermath show great plumes of black smoke covering the city.

The blaze is believed to have started at some garages close to the train station, the London Fire Brigade has said.

The fire in #elephantandcastle is now under control. Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the scene. Road closures are still in place in the area. pic.twitter.com/jAJge09Obg — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

A statement said: "Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed."

The LFB said the nearby train station has been closed.London Fire Brigade have confirmed ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at the railway arches near to Elephant and Castle railway station.

Garage blow up in elephant and Castle. pic.twitter.com/7KTtXyM9ON — THL (@Thierryhlemonni) June 28, 2021

Ok actually this looks serious, hope no one’s been hurt. I assumed it was the building works but looks nearer Elephant and Castle station pic.twitter.com/eblXDIyFfI — not john (@JRT_92) June 28, 2021

They have askedpeople to avoid the area and close all doors and windows

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights and said smoke and the noise of the explosion had reached her window.

"We opened the window for a sec as you could hear people shouting, and we smelt something very very strong," she said.

"The smoke (was) dying down a little... we heard an explosion and now it started again."

A restaurant worker close to Elephant and Castle station said she was evacuated after the fire broke out.

#elephantandcastle #fire - what’s going on? This is the view from Hurlock Heights Elephant Park pic.twitter.com/Z4UFEVsXPv — Sara (@sarascarpashoe) June 28, 2021

Alex Leckie, 30, assistant manager at Tupi, said: "The entire building was evacuated, we began to smell smoke and the store owner went to check, we saw smoke billowing out and what I'm told is the mechanics were on fire, the smoke pillar started enveloping the apartment blocks as well and we kept hearing intermittent bangs.

"The police have indicated it could be some time (until they are allowed back inside). They have repeatedly pushed the crowds back even from the Castle Square Park and cordoned off the roads, there is a very, very heavy presence.

"At this point emergency crews have everyone well clear of the area."

Another witness, Rob, told LBC: "I'm literally on the other side of the road, whatever it is currently… we saw a large plume of kind of acrid smelling smoke which lifted up quite quickly in the air pretty fast the tactical support and police rushed in to shield odd the area followed by 2 or 3 fire engines.

Officers are supporting @LondonFire in Elephant and Castle.



There are significant road closures in place and the public are advised to avoid the area.



The incident is not believed to be terror related. — Southwark Police | Central South BCU (@MPSSouthwark) June 28, 2021

"It does seem like – the smell is sort of like a burning plastics, there’s a lot of construction work going on currently in and around the area with the redevelopment but where the fire is actually is just behind where the station is on Elephant Road.

"There’s a lot of restaurants and bars underneath where the railway line is underneath the arches… and the storage of something has exploded in one of these arches, it’s quite possible."

The nearby Southwark Playhouse has opened its doors for anyone who needs shelter.

A post on social media said: "We are aware of the fire at Elephant and Castle and we hope everyone is OK.

"If you've been evacuated and need somewhere to go our door is open for you to charge your phone, have some water or take a seat in our bar. We are 77-85 Newington Causeway - two minutes from the station."

