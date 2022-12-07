Giving back Elgin Marbles 'would be a slippery and dangerous road' sparking mass exodus of artefacts, says minister

7 December 2022, 14:23 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 14:25

Returning the Elgin Marbles would be 'a slippery slope'
Returning the Elgin Marbles would be 'a slippery slope'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The British Museum giving back the Elgin Marbles to Greece would be the start of a "dangerous and slippery road", culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, as she poured cold water on discussions about the return of the ancient artefacts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Donelan said that if the 2,500-year-old marbles were sent back to their country of origin, it could spark a wave of other artefacts held in British institutions being returned.

It comes after reports emerged of British Museum chairman George Osborne holding meetings with the Greek Prime Minister over possibly giving back the marbles.

The British Museum is legally not allowed to give back artefacts in its collection.

The marbles in the British Museum
The marbles in the British Museum. Picture: Getty
People looking at the marbles
People looking at the marbles. Picture: Getty
The Parthenon in Greece
The Parthenon in Greece. Picture: Getty

Ms Donelan told MPs on Wednesday: "I think George Osborne's position is a little bit different to how it has been portrayed.

"But there are some people that are strongly advocating to return some of these items permanently. The current law does not allow that, it should be acknowledged.

"I can completely understand the position that they are taking and I can sympathise with some of the argument. But I do think that is a very dangerous and slippy road to embark down."

Speaking to the House of Commons' Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, Ms Donelan added that Britain had "taken great care" over artefacts like the Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Marbles.

Michelle Donelan arriving at a Cabinet meeting
Michelle Donelan arriving at a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Getty

She said: "Once you start giving one back, where does that end?'It's also very difficult to know who to give these things back to. We're talking about very ancient items in many respects.

"There are certain examples where it is not clear over exactly who the owners are. And others where I would argue it is more clear that we have a direct link to ownership.

"But, certainly, I think the current status quo is working and we should protect it."

The Elgin Marbles are named after the British lord who removed them from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the 19th century - and have been the subject of controversy ever since they were taken.

The Greek government has pushed for the UK to return them from the British Museum, where they have been on display for about 200 years.

George Osborne
George Osborne. Picture: Getty

An opinion poll this year found that some 40% of British people were in favour of returning the marbles to Greece, while 16% wanted to keep them in the UK.

Mr Osborne, who is also former Tory chancellor, said that there was a "deal to be done".

Read more: Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece, with ex-culture minister 'confident a deal is within reach'

He suggested to LBC earlier this year that the deal could see some of the marbles in Greece for part of the year.

Mr Osborne and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met at a hotel in London last week to discuss the Elgin Marbles, according to a Greek newspaper.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We have no plans to change the law, which prevents removing objects from the British Museum's collection, apart from in certain circumstances.

"Our position on this hasn't changed. Decisions relating to the care and management of the collections are a matter for the Museum and its trustees.

"The Parthenon Sculptures are legally owned by the trustees and operationally independent of the Government."

The British Museum
The British Museum. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the British Museum said: "The British Museum has publicly called for a new Parthenon partnership with Greece and we’ll talk to anyone, including the Greek government, about how to take that forward.

"As the chair of trustees said last month, we operate within the law and we’re not going to dismantle our great collection as it tells a unique story of our common humanity.

"But we are seeking new positive, long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world, and that of course includes Greece."

Read more: Benin Bronzes: south London museum hands over its looted collection to Nigeria in 'moral and appropriate' step

It comes after the Horniman Museum in Forest Hill, south-east London, began the process of giving its collection of Benin Bronzes to the government of Nigeria.

The museum's 72 bronzes were taken by force from Benin City, in what is today Nigeria, in 1897.

The director of the museum, which handed back the bronzes to the Nigerian government in November, said it was "a moral and appropriate" gesture.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Time Magazine named Volodymyr Zelensky its person of the year (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Zelensky and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year

Umar Patek

Indonesia releases Bali attacks bombmaker on parole

Breaking
Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Christmas travel chaos at Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick as series of Border Force strikes announced

Passengers were stranded at trains on Euston for several hours

Passengers trapped on trains near Euston after overhead cable snaps - and warnings of major delays all day

Ai Weiwei

Dissident artist Ai Weiwei says Chinese protests will not alter regime

Arshad Sharif

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned assassination’, report claims

Breaking
Matt Hancock is standing down as a Tory MP, saying he "discovered a whole new world of possibilities"

'I want to do things differently': Matt Hancock to quit Parliament after I'm A Celebrity appearance

Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, in eastern Russia

Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

A man smoking a cigarette

Which parts of the UK have the most smokers?

Spain Train Collision

Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt

Emergency services raced to the scene after the house in Portsmouth collapsed

House collapses in Portsmouth sparking major search and rescue operation

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller has jail sentence lengthened for necrophilia

Mustafa Madeem

12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash pictured for the first time as family pays tribute

A woman opens her mouth for a Covid-testing swab to be place inside

China eases Covid-19 lockdown and testing requirements

Huseyin Ors is reportedly in hospital

Turkish MP fighting for his life after 'shameful' mass brawl in parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

German police

German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

Raheem Sterling with his partner Paige Milian

Two men arrested on burglary suspicions three miles from Raheem Sterling's home but officers ruling out links for now
A Maasai farmer

Don’t repeat past mistakes over nature, scientists warn

Rod Stewart receiving his knighthood with wife Penny Lancaster and children Alistair and Aiden (l) and (r) with Aiden

Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack after collapse at football match
Brewdog has been told not to make the same claim again

Brewdog advert claiming that fruity beers are 'one of your five a day' pulled following customer complaint
Samuel Bateman who is accused of child abuse

Polygamist 'Mormon prophet' had 20 wives and offered his daughter, 14, a bag of Doritos and $50 bribe to marry him
Bandung blast site

One dead after suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station

Major incident declared as Brits told to prepare for -10C

Major incident declared as UK temperatures drop to -10C and Brits told 'eat hot food' and wear layers to keep warm
The two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona

At least 155 people injured after two trains crash near Barcelona

Samuel Bateman

Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes
Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary
TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit