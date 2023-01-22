'They are coming home': Greek official says Elgin Marbles will return to Athens by end of year but British Museum denies plan

22 January 2023, 22:07

The Elgin Marbles are one of the main attractions at the British Museum
The Elgin Marbles are one of the main attractions at the British Museum. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

The first of the Elgin Marbles will be returned to Athens by the end of the year, Greek officials said amid talks with British Museum boss George Osborne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Greek government official said a "win-win" agreement to create a British Museum extension in Athens is underway, adding of the priceless Marbles: "They are coming home."

They told The Times: "We are working on a broad and lengthy cultural agreement that would include an interchange and rotation of historical artefacts between Greece and the British Museum."

The British Museum denied that there had been any official talks about an "annexe" in the Greek capital.

Read more: The term mummy is 'dehumanising' and should no longer be used, museum says in bid to protect ancient Egyptians

Read more: Elgin Marbles 'close to Greece return' as British Museum's George Osborne draws up landmark deal

Greece has been campaigning to have the marbles returned for decades
Greece has been campaigning to have the marbles returned for decades. Picture: Getty

The Parthenon Marbles are more than 2,500-year-old sculptures taken from Athens by Lord Elgin, who sold them to the British government in 1816.

The legality of his venture has been debated for more than 200 years.

Greece formally requested the Marbles' return in the early-1980s, with calls for the artefacts' repatriation becoming louder in subsequent decades.

An opinion poll this year found that some 40% of British people were in favour of returning the marbles to Greece, while 16% wanted to keep them in the UK.

British Museum chairman George Osborne is in talks with the Greek government
British Museum chairman George Osborne is in talks with the Greek government. Picture: PA

A British Museum spokesperson told the paper: "We operate within the law and we’re not going to dismantle the museum’s collection as it tells the story of our common humanity.

"We are, however, looking at long-term partnerships, which would enable some of our greatest objects to be shared with audiences."

UK law bars institutions like the British Museum from handing over cultural artefacts such as the marbles.

Last month the government blocked an attempt at changing the legislation.

The British Museum said in December that it had "publicly called for a new Parthenon Partnership with Greece" and would "talk to anyone, including the Greek government about how to take that forward".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits will be paid to not pop the kettle on between 5pm and 6pm

Don't pop the kettle on: National Grid will pay households not to use electricity in bid to avert blackouts

Germany Ukraine

Germany will not block Poland giving Ukraine tanks, minister says

Johnson has appeared in Ukraine once again

Boris Johnson visits President Zelensky in Ukraine as Labour calls for 'urgent investigation' into BBC claims

Music Drake

Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show

France Germany

France and Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

The flight landed safely at Athens Airport, officials said

Ryanair bomb threat as European flight with 200 passengers and crew escorted by fighter jets after tip-off

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in Kyiv

Countries arming Ukraine risk own destruction, warns Russian official

Investigators gather at the scene in Monterey Park

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California

Sally Azar, centre, is applauded by clergy after being ordained in the Old City of Jerusalem

First Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land ordained

Maddi has been returned home safely

Beauty therapist returns home from Thailand after 60ft balcony fall as family raise £75,000

Mother Priscilla Presley led the tributes to her daughter, who died aged 54

'Our heart is broken Lisa, we love you': Priscilla Presley leads tributes at memorial service for Elvis's only child

A National Highways CCTV image showed the pile-up on the M40

Woman in her 60s and man in his 70s killed in M40 multi-car horror crash

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron

French and German leaders in talks to shore up alliance

Foreign Secretary Cleverly defended his Cabinet colleague on LBC

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly defends 'successful entrepreneur' Nadhim Zahawi amid tax bill row

Policeman at scene of shooting

Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

Israel’s Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally following court ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bishop Robert Byrne

Vatican to probe 'lockdown sex party' at British cathedral, as bishop resigns

California shooting scene

Shooting reported after Lunar New Year event near LA

Tel Aviv protest

Tens of thousands march through Tel Aviv against judicial reforms

The suspect has been pictured by LA police

Suspect in Chinese New Year massacre that killed ten 'shoots himself' inside van during SWAT shootout
Polar winds could send more freezing air to the UK

Arctic blast barrelling towards the UK set to drive temperatures down even more next month

Woman and Ukraine flags

Ukraine’s tragic week shows there is no safe place in war

Anneliese Dodds is calling for an investigation into former PM Boris Johnson

Labour calls for probe into claim Johnson recommended friend for top BBC job soon after he helped ex-PM secure loan
Machu Picchu

Peru closes Machu Picchu indefinitely as anti-government protests grow

Joe Biden

More classified documents found at Biden’s home

Prince Andrew is considering a legal bid to overturn his claim

Prince Andrew 'plotting to overturn £3m claim' by sex accuser Virginia Giuffre - and even get her to say sorry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit