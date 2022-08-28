Devastated family pay tribute to 'happy and bubbly' Elizabeth McCann, 26, murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne

28 August 2022, 16:09 | Updated: 28 August 2022, 16:11

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday
Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Daisy Stephens

The devastated family of 26-year-old Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne, have paid tribute to a "happy and bubbly young lady".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms McCann was found dead at a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.

In a statement released through GMP, Ms McCann's family said she was "happy and bubbly" and "loved to help everyone".

They said the 26-year-old "loved to go on walks", especially to Blackpool on Halloween to see the decorations and the costumes.

Her family said she "had the biggest heart" and "the warmest smile", and had been taken before the world got "to know the love Elizabeth gave".

Elizabeth's family said she was 'happy and bubbly'
Elizabeth's family said she was 'happy and bubbly'. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

"Elizabeth was a very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone," read the tribute.

"She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals.

"Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing.

"Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for, and the warmest smile.

"She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave.

"She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

Ms McCann was found dead on Thursday
Ms McCann was found dead on Thursday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

When Mr Goold was charged, Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "On behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to Lizzy’s family.

"Specially trained officers have been deployed to liaise with them.

"We are aware of the impact the news of Lizzy’s death has had on the community in the last 24 hours so extra officers remain in the area for reassurance.

"Though a suspect has been charged, our enquiries are ongoing so we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers, anonymously, as soon as possible."

Mr Goold will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 25/08/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The group was furious at officers during Cardiff Pride

'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops

The stabbing happened in Uvedale Road

Boy, 15, fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in east London

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

'You're protecting the killers': Police make fresh demand for information on Olivia's murder

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor

Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise

Harry and William have ended their public commemoration of Diana's death

Feuding brothers William and Harry will no longer mark Diana's death together in public commemorations

Schools are considering turning the heating down

Schools consider turning down heating and giving out jumpers to pupils to tackle soaring energy bills

Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party

Several killed and others injured after lorry ploughs into street party in the Netherlands

Liz Truss is considering a large VAT cut, whilst Boris Johnson has said the UK will emerge from the cost of living crisis 'stronger'

Liz Truss 'considers 5 per cent VAT cut' as Boris vows UK will emerge 'stronger' from cost of living crisis

Tony was attacked by his parents when he was five weeks old, and had to have both legs amputated as a result

Tony Hudgell's birth father, who tortured youngster as a baby, has automatic release from prison blocked

Lilia, 9, was stabbed to death in July

Man accused of fatally stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte is 'attacked in prison'

JK Rowling has discussed the Harry Potter reunion

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion and denies claims she was 'snubbed' over trans views

Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday

Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday

Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

Rebecca Adlington revealed on Instagram she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone emergency surgery

'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen

Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

A man has died after falling into the Thames at Kingston Bridge

Man dies after falling into Thames while being arrested as police watchdog opens investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volunteer soldiers training outside Kyiv

Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville transits the Philippine Sea in 2016

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

Pakistani troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

Policemen and rescue workers at the site of the crash

Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue

India Towers Demolition

Two high-rise blocks in India demolished for violating building laws

The remains of a car damaged in clashes in Tripoli

Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes

Pope Francis arrives at L'Aquila's Collemaggio Basilica

Francis praises humility of 13th century pontiff on L’Aquila pilgrimage

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000

Dutch flag on a ship

Three Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis, say police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch live from 10am

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London