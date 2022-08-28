Devastated family pay tribute to 'happy and bubbly' Elizabeth McCann, 26, murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Daisy Stephens

The devastated family of 26-year-old Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne, have paid tribute to a "happy and bubbly young lady".

Ms McCann was found dead at a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.

In a statement released through GMP, Ms McCann's family said she was "happy and bubbly" and "loved to help everyone".

They said the 26-year-old "loved to go on walks", especially to Blackpool on Halloween to see the decorations and the costumes.

Her family said she "had the biggest heart" and "the warmest smile", and had been taken before the world got "to know the love Elizabeth gave".

Elizabeth's family said she was 'happy and bubbly'. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

"Elizabeth was a very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone," read the tribute.

"She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals.

"Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing.

"Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for, and the warmest smile.

"She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave.

"She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

Ms McCann was found dead on Thursday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

When Mr Goold was charged, Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "On behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to Lizzy’s family.

"Specially trained officers have been deployed to liaise with them.

"We are aware of the impact the news of Lizzy’s death has had on the community in the last 24 hours so extra officers remain in the area for reassurance.

"Though a suspect has been charged, our enquiries are ongoing so we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers, anonymously, as soon as possible."

Mr Goold will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact police via 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 25/08/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.