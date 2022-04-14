Sadiq Khan 10am - 1pm
Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover
14 April 2022, 11:38 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 11:46
Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.
He became the social media firm's biggest shareholder when he bought a nine percent stake earlier this year.
The world’s richest man said he will pay $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54% premium over the Jan 28. closing price and a value of about $43 billion. The social media company’s shares soared 18% on the news.
Elon Musk is currently worth about $260 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.
Twitter’s current market valuation stands at about $37 billion.
This story is being updated