Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.

He became the social media firm's biggest shareholder when he bought a nine percent stake earlier this year.

The world’s richest man said he will pay $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54% premium over the Jan 28. closing price and a value of about $43 billion. The social media company’s shares soared 18% on the news.

Elon Musk is currently worth about $260 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

Twitter’s current market valuation stands at about $37 billion.

This story is being updated