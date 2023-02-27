Elon Musk sacks Twitter exec who bragged of sleeping at the office amid 200 lay-offs

27 February 2023, 09:03 | Updated: 27 February 2023, 09:51

Esther Crawford (left and inset) was sacked by Elon Musk (right)
Esther Crawford (left and inset) was sacked by Elon Musk (right) despite her bragging of the companies 'hardcore working culture'. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has sacked a high-profile executive who bragged about sleeping at the office as part of the latest round of departures during his chaotic ownership of the social media giant.

Esther Crawford, who was head of Twitter Payments, was in charge of Musk's flagship plan to get users to pay for a verified "blue tick" before Musk fired her today.

She made headlines last year after she posted a picture of her sleeping at Twitter HQ as part of Musk's attempts to create a "heavy metal" working culture at the micro-blogging site.

Crawford joined the company in December 2020 and her sacking is the most high-profile of the 200 sackings which occurred over the weekend.

Musk posted a cryptic nod to the removals, calling Sunday "the first day of the rest of [their lives]".

In a post after her departure, Crawford wrote: "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake.

"Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena.

"I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos".

Esther Crawford
Esther Crawford. Picture: Twitter/Esther Crawford
Former Twitter exec Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of Twitter HQ
Former Twitter exec Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of Twitter HQ. Picture: Twitter/evanstnlyjones

The latest firings come as the latest shake-up of Mr Musk's tumultuous spell as the companies head which began in October 2022 when he completed a drawn out $44bn takeover.

In a tweet after the takeover, addressed to advertising companies, he said: "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a health manner without resorting to violence.

"There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society.

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco
Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco. Picture: Getty

"He said the traditional media was in a "relentless pursuit of clicks" that catered to those extremes and that resulted in lost opportunities for dialogue.

"I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love," he said.

"And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

King Charles and Ursula von der Leyen

King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen 'for tea' before new Brexit deal announced

Pound coins sitting on top of the radiator alongside energy bills

Cost of living: What is the energy price cap and why are bills going up again?

Nitrous oxide residuals have been recorded as 50 times over safety levels in some NHS units

Hospitals suspend gas and air treatment for pregnant women over midwife safety fears

A body on a beach covered in a sheet

More than 60 dead after migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

Curtis Arnold and Nicola Bulley

TikTok 'ghoul' who filmed Nicola Bulley's body announces he made 'anonymous donation to family'

Germany Airport Strike

Strikes hit German airports amid public workers’ pay dispute

Misconduct victim

Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’

Syrian delegates meet Egyptian visitors

Egypt’s top diplomat in talks with Syrian leader Assad in Damascus

Alxa, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. 24th Feb, 2023. Rescuers work with a radar at a collapsed coal mine in Alxa Left Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Mine collapse in northern China makes trucks look like ants as 48 remain missing

Vivid green, red streaks were seen through the night sky on Sunday night

Northern Lights set to be visible across UK again tonight - how to watch

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to appeal against third arrest extension in Romania

Breaking
Bills are still expected to rise by £500

Millions to see bills rise by £500 despite cut to energy price cap

Zelenskyy's said Putin's inner circle would find a reason to "kill a killer"

Putin will eventually be killed by his inner circle, Zelenskyy says

Cyclist Bumps Down Steps

Majority of drivers say 'aggressive cyclists' threaten their safety on Britain's roads

Shortages on shelves are predicted to last several more weeks

Food security expert claims government ‘in denial’ over shortages

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX Launch

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket grounded

Police are investigating the gruesome murder of influencer Abby Choi

Head of Hong Kong model Abby Choi found in cooking pot as ex husband, his father and brother are charged with murder
In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa Banner in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Five die in southwestern China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

Bills are set to rise by as much as £500

Energy bills ‘to rise by £500’ as regulator unveils price cap changes

Sunak leaves No 10

Sunak poised to unveil new Brexit deal as Downing Street heralds ‘far-reaching concessions’ from EU
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Kodak Black Arrested

Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Obit Gordon Pinsent

Award-winning Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent dies aged 92

Joanna Brown's mother has called on the government to act

Mother of woman killed by pilot pleads with justice secretary to step in to halt possible release
Israel Palestinians

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit