Elon Musk briefly suspends Alexei Navalny widow’s X account after she accused Putin of killing her husband

Alexei Navalny widow’s X account has been suspended. Picture: Getty/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Alexei's Navalny's widow’s profile on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter, was suspended today before being reinstated a short time later.

It is unclear why the account was suspended but X said it was due to a violation of their rules.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation tweeted shortly after her suspension: "Hey Elon Musk! Please explain exactly which rules were violated by Yulia Navalnaya."

There was no immediate response from Elon Musk. Yulia Navalnaya is also yet to address her brief suspension.

Musk has recently said that there is “no way in hell” Putin is losing the war in Ukraine. He also opposed the approval of aid for Ukraine. He also said people who expect victory in Ukraine are "living in a fantasy world".

Last night, Ms Navalnaya accused Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and said evidence would be provided shortly.

In a video released on social media on Monday Ms Navalnaya said: "My husband could not be broken.

"And that's exactly why Putin killed him. Shameful, cowardly, not daring to look into his eyes or simply say his name."

Widow of Alexei Navalny accuses Vladimir Putin of killing him

She said that Russian officials' refusal to hand over his body to his mother was part of a cover-up.

Ms Navalnaya has urged the Kremlin to "give back Alexei's body and let him be buried with dignity". Picture: Getty

"They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of" poison to disappear, Ms Navalnaya said.

She suggested her husband might have been killed with a Novichok-style nerve agent.

Russian authorities said that the cause of Mr Navalny's death is still unknown and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad.

Many Western leaders have already said they hold Mr Putin responsible for the death.

"These are absolutely unfounded, insolent accusations about the head of the Russian state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr Navalny's death has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Mr Putin another six years in power.

In a separate development, Alexei Navalny's brother has been placed on Russia's wanted list.

Oleg Navalny is now wanted by Russian authorities, according to Russian state media.

In 2021, Oleg was handed a one-year suspended sentence for breaking COVID restrictions.

In the same year he was accused of calling for Russians to attend a rally for his brother.

He travelled to Cyprus in 2021 and did not return to Russia, according to reports.