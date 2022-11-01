Elon Musk unveils plan for $8-a-month Twitter verified badge

Elon Musk 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' Photo Illustrations. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the social media platform’s verified check will cost $8 a month.

Musk, who also owns Space X, said the current way of getting a blue tick is ‘b******t’.

He said the new payment system, which will work like a badge rather than a verification of who the person is, will also come with perks like less adverts and priority in replies and mentions.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

He explained: “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t.

“Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

“You will also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam; ability to post long video and audio; half as many ads

“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.”