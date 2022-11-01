Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Elon Musk unveils plan for $8-a-month Twitter verified badge
1 November 2022, 19:38
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the social media platform’s verified check will cost $8 a month.
Musk, who also owns Space X, said the current way of getting a blue tick is ‘b******t’.
He said the new payment system, which will work like a badge rather than a verification of who the person is, will also come with perks like less adverts and priority in replies and mentions.
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
He explained: “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t.
“Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
“You will also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam; ability to post long video and audio; half as many ads
“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.
“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.”