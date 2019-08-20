Sir Elton John Defends Harry And Meghan's Use Of Private Jets

Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's use of private jets. Picture: PA

Sir Elton John has attacked what he describes as "distorted and malicious" accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's use of private jets to travel to stay at his home in Nice.

The royal couple have faced criticism after newspapers claimed they took four private jet journeys in 11 days, including to Sir Elton's home in Nice.

In a social media post, the singer said he provided Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie with his private plane to "maintain a high level of much-needed protection."

Sir Elton said: "I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.

"Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

"I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

Private jets usually carry fewer passengers than commercial planes, meaning they burn much more fuel per person per hour.

Prince Harry has previously spoken about the importance of tackling climate change.

Sir Elton John said: "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.