Ooh la la! French first lady Brigitte Macron makes surprise appearance in new season of Emily in Paris

Brigitte Macron has made a surprise appearance in the new season of Emily in Paris. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, has delighted fans by making a cameo appearance in the latest episode of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The wife of President Emmanuel Macron snaps a selfie with Lily Collins' character Emily Cooper in part two of the show's fourth season - which is out now.

The widely-watched show follows Emily Cooper, a Chicago native played by British-American actress Lily Collins, as she navigates life as a marketing whizz in Paris.

While it has gained a loyal fanbase, it has also faced criticism for perpetuating stereotypes about the French and the French capital.

The series follows American Emily Cooper as moves to Paris with her marketing firm. Picture: Getty

In the surprise scene, Emily approaches Mrs Macron as she sits with two women in a restaurant.

The first lady bats away her security guard as Emily explains she is the person behind the Instagram account Emily in Paris.

After a short exchange, they take a selfie and Emily posts it to Instagram, with the post including the hashtag #makeiticonic, a slogan from President Macron's drive to attract foreign investors to France.

The show has attracted criticism for its portrayal of French people. Picture: Alamy

Lily told local media Mrs Macron had "actually asked" to appear in the series - "which was wild".

Mrs Macron has a background in acting and drama.

The show first aired in 2020 and quickly garnered scathing reviews for its poor acting and weak plot.

It was also slammed by the French for its unrealistic portrayal of Parisian life.