Wife of disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 a year after death of paedophile husband

12 September 2024, 12:22 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 12:25

Alwen Hughes (left) has died one year after the death of her husband Rolf Harris
Alwen Hughes (left) has died one year after the death of her husband Rolf Harris. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Alwen Hughes, the wife of disgraced artist and entertainer Rolf Harris, has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alwen stood by her husband after he was jailed a decade ago following his conviction for 12 indecent assaults on four underage girls between the 1960s and 1980s.

At the time of his death, the couple had been married for 65 years.

She attended every day of Harris' initial trial alongside daughter Bindi.

The former TV star died also aged 93 at his home in Bray, Berkshire, in May last year.

His death certificate said he died of neck cancer and "frailty of old age".

Rolf Harris at his wedding with Alwen Hughes in London, 1958
Rolf Harris at his wedding with Alwen Hughes in London, 1958. Picture: Getty

Harris, who was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930, became a national treasure and achieved fame for his paintings and work on children's programmes.

Such was his fame and high-regard, he was commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

Harris came to the UK in 1953 to study and built a life as one of the country's most prominent and popular entertainers.

But he was exposed as a sex offender when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014 amid Operation Yewtree, and was jailed for five years and nine months.

The crimes happened between 1968 and 1986.Harris was also stripped of his CBE, OBE and MBE.

He served nearly three years in prison before being released on licence in 2017.

Read more: Rolf Harris's final days: Living in the dark, unable to speak and shooed away from a primary school

Harris on trial on four counts of alleged indecent assault against three teenagers
Harris on trial on four counts of alleged indecent assault against three teenagers. Picture: Getty

