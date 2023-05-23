Rolf Harris's final days: Living in the dark, unable to speak and shooed away from a primary school

23 May 2023, 15:52

Harris's final days were spent in the dark and struggling to speak
Harris's final days were spent in the dark and struggling to speak. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rolf Harris spent his final days in the dark, struggling to talk and keeping a low profile.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The paedophile entertainer died earlier in May, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

He served three years of a five-year sentence for indecent assault against four girls between 1968 and 1986.

Living in the dark

Rolf Harris lived in leafy Bray, a village just outside Maidenhead that is home to Michelin-starred restaurants and a host of wealthy people.

His presence at the Thames-side home, worth millions, reportedly hit other properties nearby when their owners tried to sell because no-one wanted to live near him and ended up having to slash their asking prices.

Martin Isark, a resident, told The Mirror: "This used to be one of the most desirable estates in the country, partly because of the celebrities here. But not any more.

"I;ve been told would-be buyers now look up river at places like Sonning, where George Clooney lives."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rolf Harris has died aged 93
Rolf Harris has died aged 93. Picture: Alamy

William Merritt, a private investigator who wrote Rolf Harris: The Defence Team's Special Investigator Reveals the Truth Behind the Trials, said he would try to entertain on the rare occasions people visited him.

It was reported that curtains at the property were usually drawn until just before midday and Harris and his wife Alwen Hughes lived much of their lives in darkness.

Shooed off a primary school

Harris infamously turned up to to a primary school in Maidenhead just two years after being let out of prison.

It was thought he was speaking to a wood sculptor who was working on the grounds of Oldfield Primary School, which sits on the main road to Bray, in 2019.

But Harris was told to leave as he tried to explain he was getting wood from the sculptor.

Read more: Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Rolf Harris spent his final days unable to speak easily
Rolf Harris spent his final days unable to speak easily. Picture: Alamy

Richard Jarrett, the headteacher, told the Maidenhead Advertiser: "In line with our standard procedures, an uninvited individual was asked to leave the outer perimeter of the school site... which he did without delay.

"At no time did any of our pupils come into contact with the individual nor was the individual invited by us onto the school grounds.

"As a precaution, this incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police."

Read more: Rolf Harris 'very sick and unwell' amid neck cancer battle as ambulance spotted outside his home

Struggling to speak amid cancer battle

Rolf Harris was reported to have neck cancer last year, though it had been claimed since 2019 that he was badly ill.

His health was said to have dipped after his pet poodle died last year.

He was said to be receiving round-the-clock care in his home, and by October his only visitors were carers and nurses.

Harris was told to leave Oldfield Primary School
Harris was told to leave Oldfield Primary School. Picture: Alamy

One of his neighbours said she had been told he could not eat anymore.

Mr Merritt said Harris was struggling to talk and people found it hard to understand him as he gargled when he talked.

Lashing out at 'injustice'

The disgraced TV star kept a very low profile after his release from jail, but he did issue a statement in Mr Merritt's book.

"I understand we live in the post truth era and know few will want to know what really happened during the three criminal trials I faced – it's easier to condemn me and liken me to people like Saville and Glitter," Harris said.

"I was convicted of offences I did not commit in my first trial. That is not just my view but the view of the Court of Appeal who overturned one of my convictions.

"I had already served the prison sentence by the time of the appeal.

"I changed my legal team after the first trial, and I was told that if the truth was out there, William [Merritt] would find it and he did.

"The evidence he found proved my innocence to two subsequent juries.

"I'd be in prison serving a sentence for crimes I did not commit if it were not for William's investigation.

"It is difficult to put into words the injustice that I feel."

Quiet death as private ambulance arrives at home

Harris died on May 10, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. They added that he had already been laid to rest, with his death certificate saying he would be cremated.

A private ambulance was pictured outside his home that day.

There was speculation over why it had arrived, but medical help was not uncommon given his health problems. His wife has Alzheimer's disease and is in a wheelchair.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rolf Harris's death certificate has been revealed

Disgraced star Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and 'frailty of old age' and was due to be cremated, death certificate reveals
Biden Detained Americans

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months

Guyana School Fire

Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 deliberately set by student, says official

Switzerland

Geneva airport briefly closed as activists protest against private jet fair

International students are to be banned from bringing their family to the UK in new bid to curb migration.

Overseas students banned from bringing family to UK as they ‘make limited contribution to the economy’

India Sexual Abuse

Indian wrestlers hold candlelight march demanding sports official’s arrest

The Bank of England has claimed it has "very big lessons" to learn after it vastly underestimated inflation forecasts, instead pointing the finger of financial blame at the weather.

Stormy forecast: Bank of England has 'very big' lessons to learn as it blames the weather for underestimating inflation

Indy 500-Honorary Starter

Actor Adam Driver to be honorary starter for Indianapolis 500

Breaking
Nikki Allan was brutally murdered in 1992

Killer David Boyd jailed for at least 29 years after murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992

Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.

‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday

Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

Lithuania Nato

Pilots being trained as EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were the 'best of friends'

'I beg you all to stop': Cardiff crash victim's mum begged riot mob to move as her teen son lay dying in street

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish set for Power Our Planet show in Paris

Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Cannes

Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth for the third year on the trot.

The world's best stays for 2023 revealed as Scarborough B&B crowned the best on earth

Fay secretly filmed a lodger for years

Tenant sublet room to woman then secretly filmed her in the bathroom over three years

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row
Russia Ukraine War

Russia fights ‘incursion’ from Ukraine for second day

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Casey Rivera died after being hit by a car in the US

Tributes paid after dad run down and killed while helping ducklings off busy road

Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning

Furious builder tackled and handcuffed by police after he tries to shove Just Stop Oil protestors off the road
Joshua Sutcliffe, 33, was deemed to have failed to treat a pupil with “dignity and respect” according to the findings of the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) .

Christian teacher who 'misgendered' trans pupil banned from profession - but defiantly vows to appeal decision
Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan gains protection from arrest over multiple terrorism charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit