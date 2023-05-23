Breaking News

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

23 May 2023, 12:51 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 13:36

Rolf Harris has died aged 93
Rolf Harris has died aged 93. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sex criminal Rolf Harris has died aged 93 after being diagnosed with neck cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The disgraced TV star died at his home in Bray, Berkshire, it is understood. The news was confirmed today by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, which covers Bray.

His family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Harris, who was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930, became a national treasure and achieved fame for his paintings and work on children's programmes.

Such was his fame and high-regard, he was commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

Harris came to the UK in 1953 to study and built a life as one of the country's most prominent and popular entertainers.

But he was exposed as a crook when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014, and was jailed for five years and nine months.

One of those victims was aged either seven or eight.

During the trial, it was claimed one of the girls was a childhood friend of his daughter's. Another had been a fan who was looking for an autograph.

He served three years of his sentence and was released in 2017 during a retrial for four indecent assault charges, but kept a low profile since then.

One of the 12 indecent assault convictions was later overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were the 'best of friends'

'I beg you all to stop': Cardiff crash victim's mum begged riot mob to move as her teen son lay dying in street

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish set for Power Our Planet show in Paris

France Cannes

Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth for the third year on the trot.

The world's best stays for 2023 revealed as Scarborough B&B crowned the best on earth

Fay secretly filmed a lodger for years

Tenant sublet room to woman then secretly filmed her in the bathroom over three years

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

Russia Ukraine War

Russia fights ‘incursion’ from Ukraine for second day

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Casey Rivera died after being hit by a car in the US

Tributes paid after dad run down and killed while helping ducklings off busy road

Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning

Furious builder tackled and handcuffed by police after he tries to shove Just Stop Oil protestors off the road

Joshua Sutcliffe, 33, was deemed to have failed to treat a pupil with “dignity and respect” according to the findings of the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) .

Christian teacher who 'misgendered' trans pupil banned from profession - but defiantly vows to appeal decision

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan gains protection from arrest over multiple terrorism charges

Saudi Russia

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia

The controversial new bus 'shelter' in LA

LA’s $10,000 ‘light and shade’ bus shelter that 'provides almost no light nor shade' sparks ridicule

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Search for Maddie: Divers trawl remote Portuguese reservoir described by prime suspect as 'little paradise'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guyana School Fire

19 children dead in blaze at Guyana school

Thailand School Tragedy

Seven killed sheltering from the rain as roof collapses at school in Thailand

Nepal Everest Record

Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal in Ibiza a few days ago (L) ahead of news of their engagement

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged after 'proposal on his $500m superyacht'

Riot police descended on a Cardiff estate overnight - after two teenagers died in crash

Two teenagers dead in 'serious crash' before riot mob set cars alight during night of violence in Cardiff
Police said they had made an arrest as part of their investigation into TikTok pranks

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance over TikTok 'prankster' clips

Australia Modi

Indian PM aims to take relationship to ‘next level’ on Australia visit

Tropical Weather

Guam braces itself for ‘direct hit’ from Typhoon Mawar

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Charles Krupa/AP)

Donald Trump faces further lawsuit over remarks on CNN

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after the meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

‘Productive’ meeting fails to find agreement on US budget

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit