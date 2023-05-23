Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Breaking News

By Will Taylor

Sex criminal Rolf Harris has died aged 93 after being diagnosed with neck cancer.

The disgraced TV star died at his home in Bray, Berkshire, it is understood. The news was confirmed today by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, which covers Bray.

His family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Harris, who was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930, became a national treasure and achieved fame for his paintings and work on children's programmes.

Such was his fame and high-regard, he was commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

Harris came to the UK in 1953 to study and built a life as one of the country's most prominent and popular entertainers.

But he was exposed as a crook when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014, and was jailed for five years and nine months.

One of those victims was aged either seven or eight.

During the trial, it was claimed one of the girls was a childhood friend of his daughter's. Another had been a fan who was looking for an autograph.

He served three years of his sentence and was released in 2017 during a retrial for four indecent assault charges, but kept a low profile since then.

One of the 12 indecent assault convictions was later overturned by the Court of Appeal.

