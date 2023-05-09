Rolf Harris jokes with Jimmy Savile about leaving girl 'safely in my capable hands' in unearthed footage

The sex offenders make disturbing jokes in footage unearthed by ITV. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rolf Harris joked with Jimmy Savile about leaving a girl "safely in my capable hands" in a new documentary about the disgraced entertainer.

ITV's Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight shows the pair being filmed on a 1976 episode of Jim'll Fix It.

Savile reads out a letter from a girl, Lynn, who asks to see Harris paint.

She joins the two - who would later be revealed as sex offenders - on stage as Savile asks if he can "leave her in your charge?"

Harris replies: "Safely leave her in my capable hands here."

Savile returns after Harris finishes his drawing, as Harris says she is "anxious to run away" while Savile replies he has "got fast hold of her".

Harris says: "You stay here and enjoy it, girl."

Harris was jailed for sex crimes. Picture: Alamy

The disgraced entertainer was jailed after being found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault, though one of those was later overturned.

He served three years behind bars.

It has since emerged he cannot talk or eat and had carers and nurses visiting him around the clock at his home in Berkshire. It was suggested he had cancer in his neck.

The two-part ITV documentary will include the testimony of Harris's accusers.

Jimmy Savile jokes with Harris in disturbing footage. Picture: Alamy

They have waived their right to anonymity to appear on the series.

Harris is also being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 10.

The woman from Melbourne claims she was a ward of the state when he molested her in 1982.

ITV said: "With exclusive new testimony, the films tell the story of Harris’ decades-long grooming of his daughter Bindi's childhood friend from the age of 13, and reveal the unseen evidence that led to his downfall.

"With Harris now back at home, and new allegations of abuse surfacing in Australia, the series asks important questions about how the criminal justice system deals with historical cases of sexual abuse."

The documentary will be available on ITVX from May 18.