Rolf Harris sued by woman 'claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 at holiday camp'

By Will Taylor

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 10.

The woman from Melbourne claims she was a ward of the state when he molested her in 1982 according to reports in Australia.

She claims she met Harris, now 92, when he performed at holiday camp in Mount Eliza – a suburb of the Australian city – according to the Herald Sun.

She alleges he helped her pick off wax that had spilled onto her dress when he used a "hug-lift" to move her onto him, and then sexually assaulted her.

She says she screamed when he touched her and felt "petrified, terrified and panicked", but Harris branded her a "lying brat" when he was confronted about the alleged attack.

Lawyer John Rule said Harris's alleged attack was "opportunistic and blatant" and added: "We know this is a pattern of behaviour. It's a real arrogance in his offending."

Harris served three years in jail until 2017, after he was found guilty of 12 indecent assaults on four underage girls. One of those was overturned on appeal later.

He is now reported to have cancer, and has become unable to talk or eat without use of a tube.

The woman is also suing the state of Victoria and a foster care provider called OzChild over alleged abuses while under their care.