Epsom College headteacher's daughter shot in the head after pair 'killed by husband'

George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard
George Pattison killed himself with a shotgun, an inquest heard. Picture: Social media/Alamy
The headteacher of Epsom college was fatally shot in the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter was shot in the head, an inquest has heard.

The 39-year-old is suspected of having murdered his 45-year-old wife Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, before killing himself on February 5 at their home on the grounds of the private school.

George Pattison died of a "shotgun wound to the head", an inquest opening into his death heard at Surrey Coroner's Court earlier this week.

Today, an inquest heard how Ms Pattison died after suffering shotgun wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Lettie died from a single shotgun wound to her heard, the inquest was told.

After the brief hearing into Mrs Pattison's death, Mr Wickens said: "I would like to offer my condolences to Emma's family and friends and also the wider community she served and also to the students whose lives she no doubt touched."

The coroner added: "I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Ellette's family and all who have been touched by her life."

Emma Pattison alongside her husband George and daughter Lettie
Emma Pattison alongside her husband George and daughter Lettie. Picture: Alamy

At the time of the deaths, police said they had found a firearm legally registered to Mr Pattison.

It was previously reported he called the police on Mrs Pattison over an altercation but the case was dropped when he refused to continue helping police, dismissing the encounter as trivial.

The tragedy devastated relatives and the school's community.

"To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort," Mrs Pattison's family said.

"She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie's universe.

"The Epsom College community had become part of that universe for them both.

Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie
Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie. Picture: Surrey Police

"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

"The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

"Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we've noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre, attends the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi Thursday, March 2, 2023

India urges G20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

Matt Hancock was involved in a behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson

WhatsApp clashes over Covid schools policy were sent 'in the heat of the moment', minister tells LBC
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said a devastating rail disaster in the country, which claimed at least 43 lives, was due to "a tragic human error".

Devastating Greece rail crash which claimed at least 43 lives was due to 'a tragic human error', country's PM says
Sirhan Sirhan

Sirhan Sirhan who assassinated Robert Kennedy in 1968 is denied parole

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has opened up about his brain cancer battle after he had a five-hour operation to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland in December.

Astrologer Russell Grant shares recovery update after five-hour operation to remove tumour

United States embassy in Cuba

‘Havana syndrome’ not linked to any foreign power, says US intelligence

Firefighters remove body from train

Greece in mourning after dozens die in horror train collision

The moped crossing the tracks

Shocking near-miss as 'stupidly reckless' moped driver speeds over train tracks a split second before train crosses
Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Greece Train Collision

Greek transport minister resigns over deadly train crash

