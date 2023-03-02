Epsom College headteacher's daughter shot in the head after pair 'killed by husband'

By Kieran Kelly

The headteacher of Epsom college was fatally shot in the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter was shot in the head, an inquest has heard.

The 39-year-old is suspected of having murdered his 45-year-old wife Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, before killing himself on February 5 at their home on the grounds of the private school.

George Pattison died of a "shotgun wound to the head", an inquest opening into his death heard at Surrey Coroner's Court earlier this week.

Today, an inquest heard how Ms Pattison died after suffering shotgun wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Lettie died from a single shotgun wound to her heard, the inquest was told.

After the brief hearing into Mrs Pattison's death, Mr Wickens said: "I would like to offer my condolences to Emma's family and friends and also the wider community she served and also to the students whose lives she no doubt touched."

The coroner added: "I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Ellette's family and all who have been touched by her life."

Emma Pattison alongside her husband George and daughter Lettie. Picture: Alamy

At the time of the deaths, police said they had found a firearm legally registered to Mr Pattison.

It was previously reported he called the police on Mrs Pattison over an altercation but the case was dropped when he refused to continue helping police, dismissing the encounter as trivial.

The tragedy devastated relatives and the school's community.

"To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort," Mrs Pattison's family said.

"She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie's universe.

"The Epsom College community had become part of that universe for them both.

Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie. Picture: Surrey Police

"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

"The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

"Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we've noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink."