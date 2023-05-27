'Hugely talented' ITV journalist who reported from Covid frontline dies aged 45 as tributes pour in for Emily Morgan

Emily Morgan worked for ITV News for more than 20 years. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

ITV News' health and science editor Emily Morgan has died aged 45.

The journalist, whose reporting from the frontlines of the Covid pandemic received huge plaudits, had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

ITV's parent news organisation ITN announced Morgan's passing on Twitter, saying it was "devastated".

It wrote: “Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here.

“She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Emily’s family.”

Emily Morgan is pictured speaking to former PM Theresa May during an ITV News broadcast. Picture: Alamy

Health secretary Steve Barclay tweeted: “Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service – helping to keep people safe.”

Morgan, who worked as an ITV News journalist for 23 years, died on Friday night surrounded by her family.

ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham tweeted of her former colleague: “The most brilliant, beautiful woman inside and out.

"A devoted Mum. A wonderful, fearless journalist and a dear colleague who lived her life with radiating joy and to the full.

“Thinking of all her family especially and all those closest to her.”

And ITV Network News editor Andrew Dagnell added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our remarkable colleague, Emily Morgan.

“Emily was not only an incredibly talented journalist, but a much-loved member of the ITV Newsroom and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.”