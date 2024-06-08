Emotional moment Israeli hostage is reunited with father after October 7 kidnapping - with three more rescued

The moment the father and daughter were reunited . Picture: X

By Charlie Duffield

A touching video has show the moment 25-year-old Noa Argamani was reunited with her father after several months of separation.

Noa was one of four hostages rescued by Israeli forces in Gaza on Saturday.

Her father was seen kneeling down beside her and kissing her on the cheek before the pair embraced.

The clip was shared by Bring Them Home Now - an organisation set up by the friends and families of hundreds of innocent abductees from 25 nationalities, who were taken by Hamas.

Noa could be seen beaming with joy, with one person commenting: "Noa is finally in safe hands - where she belongs and who she belongs to."

IDF's Peter Lerner joins Ali Miraj as four hostages are rescued alive from Gaza

Another added: "Most incredible news in these 8 horrific months! Welcome home angel Noa."

The release of the four hostages comes ahead of the expected resignation of Benny Ganz from Israel's war cabinet.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum referred to the rescue mission as a "heroic operation" and a "miraculous triumph".

It added that it continued to call on the international community to exert pressure on Hamas to release other hostages.

The four hostages - who were kidnapped from the Nova music festival on the 7th of October - are all in "good medical condition", a statement said.

Noa, along with Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), were saved in a complex special daytime operation.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, officials said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

About half were released in a week-long ceasefire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday's operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.