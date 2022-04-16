Scam warning as cold-callers pretend to offer £150 energy bill rebate

16 April 2022, 09:02

Households are being warned of scam callers.
Households are being warned of scam callers. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Households are being warned that scammers are cold-calling people and asking for bank details to receive the £150 energy rebate.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in February that the Government will give people in bands A-D a £150 council tax rebate this April, which won't need to be repaid.

The rebate has been introduced in response to soaring energy bills, with the price cap jumping earlier this month.

Scammers appear to be taking advantage of the rebate, targeting households that are within bands A-D.

Councils have urged residents to be alert to the scam, stressing they would never ask for bank details over the phone.

All households that pay council tax by direct debit will receive the payment directly into their bank account.

Those who do not pay their council tax by direct debit will be sent a letter with details of how to claim.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said anyone who unexpectedly receives a text, email or phone call seeking information or payment should not give out personal information, including bank details, click any links or respond until they can be sure it is genuine.

If there is any concern, households should check the details online of the organisation claiming to be in contact and check with them directly.

Mohan Iyengar, vice-chairman of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: "Councils are working hard to ensure eligible residents receive their energy rebate payments as soon as possible, however criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to take advantage of the financial worries people are facing and as a result many of these scams look legitimate on first impression.

"Anyone can fall victim to a scam, and we urge people of all ages to brush up on the tell-tale signs, and the support available to those who need it.

"If you get sent a message that you believe to be fraudulent, you can report it to your mobile phone provider or by forwarding the message to 7726, a free reporting service provided by phone operators.

"You should also report the scam to Action Fraud to help others avoid falling victim in the future."

