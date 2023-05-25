Breaking News

Annual energy bills to drop by nearly £500 from July as price cap is lowered to £2,074

25 May 2023, 07:06 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 07:20

Energy bills will drop from July under the new price cap
Energy bills will drop from July under the new price cap. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Energy bills will fall to £2,074 a year for the typical household from July, under a new price cap announced by the regulator Ofgem today.

Ofgem said the £1,206 reduction to the cap reflected recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

The lower cap will replace the Government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which currently limits the typical household energy bill to around £2,500.

It means the average household will see their annual bill drop by £426.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The cut to the cap marks the first time consumers on default tariffs have seen their prices fall since the global gas crisis took hold more than 18 months ago, Ofgem said.

At its peak, the price cap reached £4,279 and, "whilst today's level is lower than last quarter, it is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills", the regulator added.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said more focus will be needed for government, the regulator and the industry to support the most vulnerable groups this winter.

Mr Brearley said: "After a difficult winter for consumers it is encouraging to see signs that the market is stabilising and prices are moving in the right direction. People should start seeing cheaper energy bills from the start of July, and that is a welcome step towards lower costs.

"However, we know people are still finding it hard, the cost-of-living crisis continues and these bills will still be troubling many people up and down the country. Where people are struggling, we urge them to contact their supplier who will be able to offer a range of support, such as payment plans or access to hardship funds.

"In the medium term, we're unlikely to see prices return to the levels we saw before the energy crisis, and therefore we believe that it is imperative that government, Ofgem, consumer groups and the wider industry work together to support vulnerable groups. In particular, we will continue to work with government to look at all options."

