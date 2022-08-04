Breaking News

Brits to face energy bill rises every three months as Ofgem changes price cap updates

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Energy watchdog Ofgem has confirmed it will update the energy price cap every three months instead of every six as it warned of a “very challenging winter ahead”.

It means Brits could face price hikes four times a year instead of twice.

Ofgem said the change will help with stability in the energy market and reduce the risk of more suppliers going bust, which would lead to higher costs for customers.

The watchdog’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people.

"As a result of Russia's actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

"The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now.

"Today's changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

"We will keep working closely with the Government, consumer groups and with energy companies on what further support can be provided to help with these higher prices."

Updates to follow