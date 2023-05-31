People urged to cash in unused energy bill support vouchers worth £400

31 May 2023, 09:29

People are being urged to make use of their energy support vouchers before the deadline
People are being urged to make use of their energy support vouchers before the deadline. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Households with traditional prepayment meters have been urged to avoid missing out on £400 worth of help by making sure they have cashed in all their support vouchers by the end of June.

The 'Claim Your Energy Voucher Day' is a final push to encourage remaining households to claim their vouchers before the scheme ends.

The government says that while more than four in five vouchers have been used, £130m is still available.

All households were eligible for the Government's Energy Bills Support Scheme, which paid £400 in six instalments of £66 or £67 over the winter.

However prepayment customers - often some of the most vulnerable - were paid in vouchers and millions remain unclaimed.

Some customers did not receive them, while others have struggled to redeem them.

Labour accuses Sunak of being 'slippery' over order to hand over Boris Johnson Covid WhatsApps

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Customers need to visit a post office or PayPoint with their Energy Bills Support vouchers and identification before June 30.

Work and pensions secretary speaks on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Any lost, missing or expired vouchers can be reissued, as long as they are redeemed by June 30.

Those on a traditional prepayment meter who have not received the vouchers, or are unsure of how to redeem them, or need a voucher to be reissued, should contact their supplier.

Latest figures show the number of vouchers cashed in has reached an all-time high of 83%, with prepayment meter users so far claiming nearly £650 million under the scheme.

The figures, published earlier this month, show that for the sixth month in a row London had the lowest redemption rate, with more than 650,000 vouchers still unused at the end of March.

Around 25% of vouchers in both Scotland and the south-east of England are also yet to be claimed.

Energy minister Amanda Solloway said: "We've made huge strides in getting nearly £650 million from our Energy Bills Support Scheme out to prepayment meter customers, often in the homes that need it most.

"Today we are redoubling our efforts to reach anyone who still hasn't claimed this help, and it's fantastic to see so many join our final push to spread the word.

"Tell friends and family or anyone on a traditional prepayment meter to use their vouchers for up to £400 off bills before June 30 - there is still £130 million out there to claim."

Adam Scorer, chief executive at National Energy Action, said: "We urge anyone who hasn't yet claimed their vouchers to do so before the June 30 deadline and if you have friends and family that may not have used their vouchers, spread the word.

"It may be the support that keeps their lights on, their oven cooking, their hot showers running, through the summer. It's vital money at a time when it's never been needed more."

Matthew Cole, head of Fuel Bank Foundation, the national charity that provides emergency fuel vouchers to prepayment meter customers, said: "We're really concerned that hundreds of thousands of people with traditional prepayment meters are going to miss out on this vital financial support.

"As part of our own campaigning on this issue, we found that other reasons why vouchers haven't been redeemed included not receiving them, due to incorrect details or the person having moved house and their records haven't been updated, or they lost or deleted the voucher.

"However, whatever the reason, we want to reassure people that if they haven't claimed their voucher, there is still time to do so."

Households using prepayment meters who use alternative fuels such as LPG, heating oil or biomass as the main way they heat their homes also have until June 30 to use their vouchers worth up to £200 in energy bills support.

Customers will have received these vouchers in the post from their supplier and should contact them if they have any questions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heavy weather a the seaside

Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

Insiders said Holly, 42, had no intention of quitting after Phillip Schofield, 61, lied over his affair with a younger man.

Holly Willoughby 'plans to return to This Morning next week' in defiant move amid Phillip Schofield controversy

Tesla showroom

Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning

Eco-activists block main route into west London 'causing mile-long tailbacks' and rush hour misery for commuters

Prof Stock's protest was disrupted by protesters

Trans rights protesters disrupting Kathleen Stock debate in Oxford offered 'welfare rooms' for 'quiet escape'

Canada wildfire

Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

Home Office and Border Force staff could go on strike over the government’s Rwanda plan

Tory fury as civil servants threaten strike as they ‘fear being forced to break the law’ over Rwanda policy

KFor soldiers

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo threaten to take over northern municipality

Xi Jinping

Chinese leader urges national security drive over artificial intelligence risks

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Damage could be seen on local buildings in the Russian capital following the suspected strike.

Russia blames US for 'encouraging Ukrainian drone strikes', as Washington and Kyiv deny involvement in Moscow attacks

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been together since April 2022

Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, who’s 8 months pregnant with actor’s 4th kid

The North Korean rocket launch failed

North Korean spy satellite launch fails as South Koreans woken by air raid siren and told to evacuate in 'false alarm'

This photo provided by South Korea’s Defense Ministry, shows an object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea fol

North Korea fails attempt to launch first spy satellite into space

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man jailed for life for murdering mum and two-year-old daughter and burying bodies under kitchen floor loses appeal
Philip Schofield's affair was exposed in a letter three years before he was fired

TV bosses 'ignored' whistleblower email exposing Phillip Schofield's affair years before he left
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign, signalling plans to go harder on Trump

Rail passengers are set be hit with further travel disruption in the coming days due to more strikes in on-going disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Rail walkouts to bring further disruption with strikes impacting Epsom Derby and FA Cup Final
Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Nato sends 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

Lurpak is facing a backlash from shoppers after slashing the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent.

Fury from shoppers as Lurpak cuts size of butter by 20 per cent after raising prices

Carnival Magic-Man Overboard

US coast guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damaged Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

UN Ukraine

UN nuclear chief urges Russia and Ukraine to ban attacks at nuclear power plant

Manson Follower Parole

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should get parole, US appeals court rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists
Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit